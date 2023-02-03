Conservative councillors presented the plan to Ashfield Council, calling for new streets to be named after two former Ashfield soldiers who died during the 2001-21 conflict in Afghanistan .

Rifleman Adrian Sheldon, aged 25, from Kirkby, was killed in May 2009, while 23-year-old Lance Corporal Paul Sandford, from Hucknall, died in June 2007.

However, the motion was not debated during the meeting due to a constitutional issue which meant the suggestion was classed as an “executive decision”.

This means cabinet members must have the final say on whether to take the measure forwards, meaning the the motion is likely to be discussed at the February 21 cabinet meeting.

Presenting the plan, Coun Chris Baron and Coun Phil Rostance, Conservative members for Hucknall West, drew on the history and lives of the two soliders.

They said: “Rfn Sheldon sadly died in Afghanistan in May 2009, after 10 years of military service. Justifiably, his family and his regiment will never forget him.

“Equally, L/Cpl Sandford was tragically killed in Afghanistan after military service with the Worcester and Sherwood Foresters. He too is still sadly missed.

“Paul was educated and lived in Hucknall all his life and followed the military route of joining the local regiment.

“Adrian lived in Kirkby all his short life, and they both gave their lives to safeguard the future of others from tyranny and dictatorship.

“Adrian’s final resting place is at Kingsway cemetery, and Paul’s final resting place is in Hucknall cemetery, with a plaque erected in St Mary’s Magdalene church in Hucknall.

“As former Hucknall and Kirkby residents, isn’t it time to honour their lives through the naming of a street after them?”

However, monitoring officer Ruth Dennis told the meeting there would not be a debate.

She said: “The motion was validly given in terms of the correct notice, but the matter relates to an executive decision.

“As such, Coun Rostance and Coun Baron will move and second that motion and they’re able to speak in relation to why they’ve raised it.

“However, there won’t be a debate. It will go immediately to cabinet for consideration.”

Coun Baron said: “I accept in the the rules the decision goes straight to cabinet. However, it would be good for cabinet members to hear the opinions of members on whether street names for soldiers who used to serve in Nottinghamshire regiments should go forward.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, confirmed Coun Baron and Coun Rostance will be able to attend cabinet to speak on the motion about why it should be progressed.

He added: “If this comes as a paper to cabinet, I’m more than happy for any member to come, attend and speak on the item.

“It’s just a constitutional way of doing it, but I’m happy to hear your opinions.

“I want to associate myself with the sentiments of the motion. We always try to do that sort of thing and remember those who served Ashfield if we can.

