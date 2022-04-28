Selective licensing consultation relaunched for Newstead Abbey

Gedling Council initially launched a 12-week consultation at the end of 2020, with the plans to affect rental accommodation in parts of the Newstead Abbey ward, alongside three others.

It follows a successful pilot of the scheme in another ward.

However, the Labour-led council put the plans on hold in January 2021 amid concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, with new lockdown restrictions enforced and the vaccine rollout only just under way.

The Civic Centre in Arnold, Gedling Council headquarters.

But now the authority has approved plans to relaunch the same consultation for a reduced four weeks in order to reassess whether the policy would work.

Selective licensing schemes are brought in across areas with high levels of rented properties, and aim to reduce anti-social behaviour and improve both housing standards and property conditions for tenants and landlords.

Landlords who rent homes in these areas must pay for a licence and meet criteria set out by the local authority, which aims to ensure the homes they rent are of high quality for the people living in them.

Gedling Council documents show the initial consultation generated more than 100 responses, with the views ‘logged and being analysed’.

A common theme raised in the initial consultation, the council says, was with ‘regard to the timing with the pandemic and restrictions’.

This meant the authority put the plans on hold, with the consultation now extended due to the easing of restrictions.

Council documents stated: “Now the situation with the pandemic has significantly improved, the council will need to reach a decision.

“Before reaching a decision, a further four-week consultation would enable anyone who might be affected to express their views.

“The costs associated with extending the consultation are likely to be minimal.

“Authorising a public consultation on selective licensing does not commit the council to proceed with a scheme.”