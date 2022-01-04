Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the weeks beginning Mondays, December 20 and 27, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

Davann, Northfield Avenue, Pleasley Vale: Single-storey rear extension and detached double garage to the rear;

Extensions and loft conversions are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.

11 Lincoln Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions;

31 Stanley Road, Forest Town: Single-storey side extension;

115 Southwell Road East, Rainworth: Single-storey rear and side wrap-around extension;

1 Thoresby Street, Mansfield: Division of existing detached building into two semi-detached houses with two-storey extension to the rear;

17 The Green, Mansfield Woodhouse: Detached garage;

31 Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield: Detached garage with flat roof to front elevation.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

Units 4-7 Oakwood Road, Mansfield: Side extension to industrial units. Conditional permission;

Chestnut View, Clipstone Drive, Forest Town: First-floor balcony to rear elevation. Conditional permission;

3 Regal Drive, Mansfield: Works to seven trees. Conditional permission;

4 Swan Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use from funeral parlour to education facility. Conditional permission;

9 Dale Road, Warsop: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval is not required;

43 West Gate, Mansfield: Change of use of betting shop to adult gaming centre. Conditional permission;

2 Lees Avenue, Mansfield: Two-metre, timber, panelled fence to front boundary with new vehicular and pedestrian access gates. Refused;

20 Dorchester Close, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

18 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Balcony over existing ground-floor extension, replace ground-floor extension windows, add bi-fold doors. Conditional permission;

9 Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side extension forming two surgery and waiting areas. Conditional permission;

Lindhurst House, 11A Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield: Removal of tree and works to 16 trees. Conditional permission;

133 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Single-storey rear and side extensions, new roof to front and internal alterations. Conditional permission;

Stoneycroft, 118 Skegby Lane, Mansfield: First-floor extension with internal and external alterations. Conditional permission;

Mason House, Unit 10A Enterprise Road, Mansfield: Extension of existing industrial unit, erection of new, single-storey workshops with accompanying parking spaces and landscaping. Conditional permission;

24 Denby Drive, Mansfield: Two-storey and single-storey rear extension, pitched roof to existing front extension and new render. Conditional permission;

65 Robin Hood Avenue, Warsop: Demolition of existing rear extension and construction of new rear extension. Conditional permission;

16 White Rose Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey shed/summer house to rear. Conditional permission;

132 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield: Mixed-use development comprising conversion of existing social club into nine-bedroom house in multiple occupation over two floors and new, two-storey retail outlet comprising three unit on the ground floor with three apartments at first floor, together with associated car parking, servicing and landscaping. Refused.

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

40 Annesley Lane, Selston: Side and rear two-storey extension;

Uplands, 124 Wild Hill, Teversal: Nine dwellings;

Cauldwell Livery Stables, Cauldwell Road, Sutton: Five dwellings;

Radfords Farm, Dawgates Lane, Sutton: Dwelling house;

2 Greendale Close, Sutton: Side extension/ large side porch;

32 Sywell Close, Sutton: Remove existing tiles and add new insulation with breathable membrane and cover with upvc cladding;

189 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale: Front porch extension;

Land southeast of M1 Junction 27, Mansfield Road, Annesley: Industrial units;

Land east of Pinxton Lane junction, Alfreton Road, Sutton: Business/industrial park;

24-26 Station Street, Kirkby: Change of use to dental practice, new shop front and internal alterations and consent to display advertisments.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

12 Princess Street, Kirkby: Increase in roof height and install dormer window to rear elevation to create first-floor living accomodation. Conditional permission;

Broom Close Farm, 137 Church Lane, Selston: Extension to existing barn. Conditional permission;

7 Forest Street, Kirkby: Change of use to house of multiple occupation. Conditional permission;

Felley View, Felley Mill Lane North, Underwood: Conservatory and four skylight windows to roof. Refused;

4 Oak View Rise, Harlow Wood: Two-storey rear and side extensions. Conditional permission;

1 Church Avenue, Sutton: Tree works. Conditional permission;

43 Ashfield Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

36 The Headstocks, Huthwaite: Two-storey extension with garage conversion. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

East Midlands Designer Outlet, Mansfield Road, Pinxton: Extensions to Unit 1-2 and Unit 39.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Elm Tree Farm, Water Lane, Stony Houghton: Grain store and chemical store. Prior approval not required;

6 School Lane, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: First-floor extension over existing garage and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Mill 1, Unit AG Pleasley Vale Business Park, Outgang Lane, Pleasley: Pedestrian access doorway. Conditional permission;

The Hub, South Normanton Joint Services Centre, Shiners Way, South Normanton: Totem-style, single- sided digital display screen. Conditional permission;

32 Storth Lane, South Normanton: Fence and gates. Conditional permission.

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Windmill House, Windmill Hill, Oxton: Tree works;

44 Greenwood Crescent, Boughton: Single-storey front extension;

The Dukeries Academy, Whinney Lane, Ollerton: Workshop;

Rozavel, Maida Lane, Ollerton: First-floor side extension, rear single storey, porch to front, formers to roof and change of material finish to property;

37 Mickledale Lane, Bilsthorpe: Single-storey rear extension;

Broadlands, Southwell Road, Farnsfield: Three dwellings following the demolition of Broadlands.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Charnwood House, Main Street, Farnsfield: Work to sweet chestnut tree. Approved;

Maple Tree Cottage, Southwell Road, Farnsfield: Fell holly tree. Approved;

16 Paddock Close, Edwinstowe: Fell fir tree. Approved;

Cobblers Cottage, Brickyard Lane, Farnsfield: Flat roof and proposed balcony amendment. Refused;

Clipstone Colliery, Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Ground investigation works to shafts one and two, including temporary enabling works to facilitate access for drill rig and reinstatement of infilled door opening. Approved;

Scissors, 62 Main Street, Farnsfield: Change a front door and all windows from wood to composite. Withdrawn;

Robin Hood Farm, Rufford Road, Edwinstowe: Two-storey side extension to eastern elevation of existing dwelling to form new dining room, porch and bedroom. Withdrawn;

45 Fourth Avenue, Edwinstowe: Demolition of existing single-storey, rear extension/conservatory, erection of single-storey rear extension with internal alterations. Approved;

St Edmunds Grange, Green Lane, Walesby: Tree works. Approved;

Orchard House, Tippings Lane, Farnsfield: Demolish garage and rebuild with bedroom above, first-floor extension over existing rear extension. Approved.

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

Fields numbers 3113 And 3700, Mansfield Road, Ravenshead: Agricultural building, steel frame clad in steel sheet.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

78 Chapel Lane, Ravenshead: Two-storey extension to front, single-storey extension to rear and external alterations. Conditional permission;

54 Chapel Lane, Ravenshead: Two-storey side, single-storey rear extension and internal alterations. Conditional permission.