Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, September 20, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

73 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: Removal of tree;

The Sherwood Forest visitor centre, which opened in 2018, has been hailed for its architecture.

Stoneycroft, 118 Skegby Lane, Mansfield: First-floor extension with internal and external alterations;

51 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Change flat to pitch roof on existing side extension, loft conversion with two additional dormers;

Crow Hill Lodge, 15 Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield: Works to four trees;

Land at 18 Burns Street, Mansfield: Building containing four apartments;

St Andrew’s CE Primary School, Mansfield Road, Sutton, has been given permission for a courtyard infill extension to provide two classrooms.

63 Ling Forest Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

30 St Edmund’s Avenue Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

10 New Park Lane, Mansfield: Works to tree. Approved;

The Old Blue Bell pub, Devonshire Square, Sutton, is set to be converted into an HMO.

19 The Avenue, Mansfield: Two-storey rear/side extension. Conditional permission;

Elkesley Road, Warsop: 15m monopole. Refused;

69 Jenny Becketts Lane, Mansfield: Removal of five trees and works to one tree. Conditional permission;

2 Sandringham Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Queen Elizabeth Academy, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield: Steel-framed canopy. Conditional permission;

Manor Farm, 2 Manor Road, Church Warsop: Renovation of existing roof structure and coverings to the farmhouse and attached buildings. Conditional permission;

43 Jenny Becketts Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey, ground-floor front extension, ground-floor roof reconfiguration and external material change. Conditional permission;

61 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Detached garage to front. Conditional permission;

7-8 Handley Arcade, Mansfield: Rear fire escape from first floor to ground and rear, ground-floor screened smoking area. Conditional permission;

203-205 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield: Change of use from retail to hot food takeaway. Refused;

Unit 4 Stockwell Gate, Mansfield: Hot food takeaway. Conditional permission.

Pub set to be converted into home

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

17 Hawthorne Close, Sutton: Two-storey side extension and first-floor extension to front of existing dwelling;

81A Diamond Avenue, Kirkby: Pruning and crown thin of trees;

91 Leamington Drive, Sutton: Porch and render insultation;

Electricity Substation, Kings Mill Road East, Sutton: Telecommunications installation.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Old Blue Bell, Devonshire Square, Sutton: Conversion of derelict public house to 15-bedroom house of multiple occupation, demolition of garage, alterations to external doors and windows, restoration of external render and masonry and internal alterations. Conditional permission;

35 Sutton Road, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

St Andrew’s CE Primary School, Mansfield Road, Sutton: Courtyard infill extension to provide two classrooms. Conditional permission.

Green light for garage demolition

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

19 Maid Marion Drive, Edwinstowe: First-floor side extension with internal alterations;

The Old Coach House, Maypole Green, Wellow: Single-storey rear extensions incorporating the retention of existing rear balcony, enlargement of oak-framed porch to front, and fenestration alterations;

Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre, Forest Corner, Edwinstowe: Installation of BT fibre to the plant room with associated cables and data cabinet;

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

40 The Markhams, Ollerton: Demolish garage and erect single-storey side extension. Approved;

21 Haywood Oaks Lane, Blidworth: Dropped kerb and driveway. Approved;

58 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Canopy over front door and bay window. Approved;

5 Forest View, Blidworth: One-and-a-half-storey side extension with single-storey rear extension and removal of existing side roof to form living space. Approved;

The Gatehouse, May Lodge Drive, Rufford: Double garage and car port in rendered block to match house refurbishment, with traditional shallow pitched roof with composite slate tiles. Approved;

44 Main Road, Boughton: Combined single and double-storey extension to rear with Juliet-style balcony and detached garage. Approved;

35 Clumber Avenue, Edwinstowe: Two-storey side extension and single storey rear extension, restyle the dormer to the front elevation from flat to gable. Approved;

12 Valley Approach, Bilsthorpe: Two-storey side extension. Approved.

House plan for launderette

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

1 High View Road, South Normanton: Loading canopy;

Springdale, Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Two-storey rear extension, single-storey extension to side, decking to rear;

47 Highfield Avenue, Langwith Junction: Change of use of land to create garden land.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

85 Recreation Road, Shirebrook: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

109 Wharf Road, Pinxton: Change of use from launderette to dwellinghouse. Prior approval not required;

59 Albert Street, South Normanton: Replacement decking with canopy over. Conditional permission;

148 Alfreton Road, Newton: Single storey extension to front and rear. Conditional permission.

Farm shop extension bid

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

94 Main Road, Ravenshead: Resite garage to the front of the property and change the existing garage into a games room;

9A Haggnook Wood, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of two-storey side extension with single-storey rear extension, external alterations including new windows, cladding and roof finish;

Ravenshead Farm Shop, 131 Main Road, Ravenshead: Rear projection extension to existing farmshop, following removal of existing timber store shed;

Silverland Farm, 131 Main Road, Ravenshead: Straw and feed shed;

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

3A Kirkby Road Ravenshead: Removal of goat willow. Approved;

37 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Addition of an open timber porch and external alterations. Conditional permission;

34 Main Road, Ravenshead: Two-storey rear and side extension and single-storey front extension. Conditional permission;

22B Kighill Lane, Ravenshead: Detached garage. Conditional permission.