School buildings most in need of improvement around Mansfield set to benefit from council investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest programme of school infrastructure improvements worth £8.6 million has been unveiled by Nottinghamshire County Council, which includes schools in Mansfield, Underwood, New Ollerton and Jacksdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment is part of the council’s annual school building improvement work which will be designed and delivered by Arc Partnership, a joint venture between the council and SCAPE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dozen schools across the county will benefit, from a range of improvements, dependent on the needs for each school. The works will include roof replacements, drainage improvements as well as energy-efficient lighting and boiler upgrades.

Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management, Councillor Keith Girling, said: “Investing in our schools' infrastructure is vital. Young people deserve to study and learn in buildings which are fit-for-purpose.

school children

“We know that some schools were impacted by flooding earlier this year, so those schools most in need of improvements to their drainage systems are being prioritised. We have also secured some government money to help towards this work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This latest programme of work will once again help school buildings be more energy efficient and help save on bills. It is all part of a long-term investment plan which has seen various improvements to 67 school buildings since 2021.

“Once again, the vast majority of this work will be carried out by local contractors, which is good news for the local economy.”

Councillor Sam Smith, Cabinet Member for Education and SEND, who alongside the Council Leader Ben Bradley, recently wrote to the Department for Education to get reassurance to its commitment to fund the council’s school rebuilding programme. He added, “This annual programme to improve school buildings is an important investment in our children’s future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the council has a duty to maintain school infrastructure, the day-to-day maintenance tasks are the responsibility of the respective schools. This collaborative approach helps to ensure that schools can address immediate maintenance needs and allow the council to focus on larger infrastructure projects and improvements.

Local schools set to benefit from the planned improvements for 2024/5 includes:

Berry Hill Primary and Nursery in Mansfield will see a £2.33 million investment to replace roof covering and improved insulation. The ceiling will be replaced as well as improvements to ceiling tiles, lighting, fire alarm systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Oakham Primary in Mansfield will have its pitched roof replaced at a cost of £2.5 million. The work will also include replacement of ceiling, including works to ceiling tiles, Lighting, fire alarm systems and incorporating works identified through the site risk assessments.

Underwood Church of England Primary, Underwood will have £224,310 worth of work to identify and carry out remedial works to rectify water leaks to the Learning Lodge.

Jacksdale Primary and Nursery, Jacksdale, near Selston will have £62,500 invested to install new pumps to the basement to remove standing water and help prevent future flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maun Infant and Nursery in New Ollerton. £135,000 worth of work will help improve parts of an old drainage system plus replace internal rainwater pipes.

The other schools to benefit include schools in the Bassetlaw area, Gedling and Rushcliffe.