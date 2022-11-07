Santa's Grotto, health hub and showpeople's homes among latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield
Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, October 31.
Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:
Carr Lane Playing Fields, Warsop: Community health hub and new multi-use games area with associated parking and landscaping;
Rookwood, High Oakham Road, Mansfield: Removal of tree;
44 Shaftesbury Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;
37 Southwell Road East, Rainworth: Dropped kerb to facilitate vehicular access;
Trees adjacent 105-115, 117, 129-139 and 149-151 Beauly Drive, Mansfield: Works to eight trees;
Unit 5 Portland Retail Park, Midland Way, Mansfield: Addition of mezzanine floor within existing unit;
12 The Rodery, Mansfield: Change of use of part of ground floor residential dwelling to beauty salon.
Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:
District heating system boiler house, Longstone Way, Mansfield: Demolition of redundant district heating system boiler house. Approved;
District heating system boiler house, Bennington Walk, Mansfield: Demolition of redundant district heating system boiler house. Approved;
Forest Lodge, 19 Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield: Change of use from children’s care home to residential. Conditional permission;
4 Deben Down, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear/side extension.Conditional permission;
200 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Replacement of decking area and creation of additional hardstanding. Conditional permission;
35 Littleworth, Mansfield: Change of use of ground-floor shop and first/second-floor flat into three-bedroom dwelling. Conditional permission;
8 Teversal Avenue, Pleasley: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
15 Booth Crescent, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension, widening works to existing car parking area within front garden. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:
Valhallas Gate, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Two-storey side extension;
4 Vicarage Court, Sutton: Demolition of two single-storey conservatorys replace with single-storey side extension;
Brookhill, Church Street, Sutton: Prune large magnolia tree in front garden in a conservation area
Sherwood Observatory, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: New planetarium and science discovery centre, including conversion and use of subterranean reservoir,external works and landscaping;
134 Ashland Road West, Sutton: Extension of existing residential facility, erection of independent modular buildingand addition of canopy connecting modular building and existing facility to allow covered access;
74 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use from tattoo studio to two-bedroom flat;
213 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Bungalow and garage, double garage for 213 Alfreton Road and access to Alfreton Road.
Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:
Yew Tree Farm, Main Road, Jacksdale: Agricultural building. Conditional permission;
95 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse: First-floor side extension, conversion of flat roof to a pitched roof to include loft conversion. Conditional permission;
Plot 1, Spring Meadow Caravan Site, Park Lane, Kirkby: Two dwellings, to be occupied by travelling showperson families. Conditional permission;
Land off North Street, Huthwaite: Six one-bedroom apartments. Refused;
137 Church Lane, Underwood: Replace existing summer house. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:
5 Paddock Close, Edwinstowe: Tree works;
Cherry Cottage, 21A East Lane and 23 East Lane, Edwinstowe: Fell conifer, reduce two trees and wisteria, fell two apple trees, remove four conifers and reduce height of rest;
Santa’s Grotto and retail shop, Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Old Rufford Road, Rufford: Replacement of Santa's Grotto and photo collection with new grotto and retail store/ranger hut and associated external works.
Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:
Telecommunications equipment, Warsop Lane, Rainworth: Remove 15-metre monopole, erect 20m monopolie with six antennas. No objection;
St Margaret's Church, Church Hill, Bilsthorpe: New accessible handrail to assist entering the churchyard. Approved;
Land adjacent Churchside Cottages, Fishpool Road, Blidworth: Store shed for horticultural equipment and tools. Withdrawn.
Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:
3 Waverley Street, Tibshelf: Internal alterations to existing medical centre with a new ground-floor extension, replacement of existing windows to suit the extension and installation of photovoltaic panels, demolition of 5 Waverley Street to accommodate for amended new car parking layout;
Hillcrest, Alfreton Road, Westhouses: Change of use from small holding and paddock to equestrian, erection of a stable and barn;
121 Sough Road, South Normanton: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension.
Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:
Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park: Core signage for Hardwick Hall main visitor site. Conditional permission;
85 High Street, South Normanton: Self-contained flat with external staircase to the rear and external rear alterations. Conditional permission;
Abbotts Croft, Hodmire Lane, Ault Hucknall: Removal of various trees to widen access to the property. Approved;
11 Garden Avenue, Shirebrook: Two-bedroom dwelling. Conditional permission.
Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:
Newstead Abbey Park, Fort Lodge, Station Avenue, Newstead: Single-storey extension formed by the enclosure of a small courtyard area, resurfacing driveway area and re-rendering the north facing wall surrounding the garage doors. Conditional permission;
Barracks Farm, Forest Lane, Papplewick: Front two-storey extension, rear single-storey extension and new porch. Conditional permission.