Residents and businesses invited to view designs for Ollerton town centre regeneration

Residents and businesses are being invited to view the final designs for the proposed regeneration of Ollerton town centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised by Newark and Sherwood District Council, in partnership with Ollerton & Boughton Town Council, marks a significant milestone in the development of a vibrant and inclusive town centre that will serve the community for generations to come.

The drop-in event will take place at Ollerton and Boughton Town Hall on Thursday 11th September, between 3pm and 6pm. Attendees are welcome to visit at any time during the session to meet the project team, ask questions, and explore the refined plans ahead of the formal planning application submission later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final designs include a range of features aimed at revitalising the town centre and enhancing its role as a hub for public services, leisure, and community activity. Key elements of the proposed development include:

How the development might look

A welcoming three-screen cinema

A stylish café

Modern retail and office spaces

A public sector hub

Three terraced houses on Sherwood Drive

A new town centre ‘heart’ featuring open space and seating

Dedicated space for events and markets

A north-south pedestrian boulevard connecting Forest Road and Rufford Avenue

Ollerton & Boughton Town Council has played a key role throughout the development of the regeneration plans, working closely with the District Council to ensure the proposals reflect the needs and aspirations of their local community. Their ongoing support and local insight have been instrumental in shaping a vision that is rooted in community priorities and long-term sustainability.

Councillor Claire Penny, Portfolio Holder for Sustainable Economic Development at Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “This drop-in event is a vital opportunity for residents to see how their input has helped shape the future of Ollerton Town Centre. We are incredibly proud of the collaborative work that has gone into refining these plans, and we believe the final designs reflect a shared vision for a town centre that is welcoming, functional, and full of potential.

“The regeneration will not only enhance the physical environment but also strengthen the social and economic fabric of Ollerton. Together with Ollerton & Boughton Town Council, we’ve worked closely to ensure the plans reflect local priorities and aspirations. Their insight and involvement have been key throughout the process. We encourage everyone to come along, speak with the project team, ask questions and be part of this exciting journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The District Council encourages all interested parties to attend the event and take part in shaping the future of Ollerton Town Centre. The event is a drop-in session, so no registration is required to attend.

More information about the Ollerton Towen Centre regeneration project is available on the District Council website: https://www.newark-sherwooddc.gov.uk/ollertonregen/