Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, November 8, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

5 Barn Owl Close, Church Warsop: Single-storey rear extension, infill garage door with new wall and window, new side door;

Unit 43 Bleak Hill Way, Mansfield: Attached industrial unit and rear extension to existing;

Land to corner of Poplar Grove and Newlands Road, Forest Town: Area of hedgerow to be removed to accommodate two access points for two dwellings;

Yule Croft, 7 High Oakham Road, Mansfield: Double garage extension with home office annexe above and separate car port;

7 Millersdale Avenue, Mansfield: Works to tree;

Plans have been submitted to convert 4 Swan Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, from a funeral parlour to an educational facility.

Land between Longden Terrace and Pavilion Close, Warsop: Residential development of 15 dwellings with new roads, infrastructure, external works and landscaping;

2 Terrace Road, Mansfield: Works to three trees;

4 Swan Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use from funeral parlour to educational facility;

Easi-Hire, Kestral Road, Mansfield: Timber storage unit.

Open space of High Hazles Drive, Huthwaite, has been earmarked for a residential development.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

29 Long Meadow Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval is not required;

6 Priory Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval is not required;

9 Trent Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission;

5 Harvey Road Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval is not required;

20 Alexandra Avenue Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

10 Springwood Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to tree. Conditional permission;

30 Hillmoor Street, Pleasley: Change of use from domestic garage to hair salon. Conditional permission.

Housing planned

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

27 Warren Road, Kirkby: Front porch;

43 Ashfield Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension

Alva Lodge, Kirkby Lane, Pinxton: Work to copper beech tree and two lime trees;

Stonehills Cottage, Derby Road, Mansfield: Detached residence;

Wilmar, Church Street, Sutton: Works to trees;

36 The Headstocks, Huthwaite: Two-storey extension with garage conversion;

Public open space adjacent and rear of 88 High Hazles Drive, Huthwaite: Residential development to form 19 dwellings.

Green light for digital screen

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Land between 128 and 132 Victoria Road, Pinxton: Pair of semi-detached dwellings;

58 Peregrine Way, Tibshelf: Two-storey rear extension;

6 Acreage Lane, Shirebrook: Attached dwelling;

The Barn, Gloves Lane, Blackwell: Change of use of office, tack and storage area of existing barn to form a residential annexe.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

3 High Street, Tibshelf: Fell ash tree. Approved;

Shirebrook Market, Market Place, Shirebrook: Advertisement for a digital screen. Conditional permission;

51 East Street, Doe Lea: Conversion of garage to living space/office space, garage door to be removed and replaced with windows, creation of additional car parking space. Conditional permission;

Wardley House Farm, Station Road, Scarcliffe: Remove yew to leave stump at about 400 millimetres to regrow. Conditional permission;

3 School Close, Palterton: Remove part of front wall to create additional parking space with aluminium electric gates. Conditional permission;

Holly House, Cracroft Lane, Scarcliffe: Change of use to parking area with hardcore, erection of gabion baskets. Conditional permission;

155 Alfreton Road, South Normanton: Replacement of external timber doors with high quality Deceuninck Heritage Range white wood grain effect, and one fully glazed, white, heritage foiled UPVC door at first-floor level. Approved;

Jubilee Court Community Room, Jubilee Court, Kirkstead Road, Pinxton: Demolition of plant building, construction of two, one-bedroom, semi-detached bungalows and associated garden space, new stepped access to new plant room, five new parking spaces and all bedroom windows to be replaced with escape windows, installation of proposed sprinkler system tank below ground level. Conditional permission;

Springdale, Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Two-storey rear extension, single-storey extension to side., decking to rear. Conditional permission;

3 Hardwick View Close, New Houghton: Bay window to side. Conditional permission;

10 Alfreton Road, South Normanton: Change of use from retail to hot food takeaway. Approved;

Land to rear of 25 Town Street, Pinxton: Development of three dwellings. Conditional permission.

Cycle hub gets go-ahead

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

White Gates, Royal Oak Court, Edwinstowe: Works to oak, rowan, cherry and yew trees. Approved;

Old Oak Cottage, Sandy Lane, Oxton: Work to oak tree and fell silver birch tree. Approved;

Sherwood Forest YHA, Forest Corner, Edwinstowe: Work to two ash trees. Approved;

Sherwood Forest visitor centre, Forest Corner, Edwinstowe: Installation of BT fibre to the plant room with associated cables and data cabinet. Approved;

Former Thoresby Colliery, Ollerton Road, Edwinstowe: Cycle Hub building and associated facilities. Approved;

3 Boy Lane, Edwinstowe: Single-storey extension and two-storey side extension. Withdrawn;

Rose Cottage, Water Lane, Oxton: Remove existing car port, erect two-storey side extension. Approved.

Games room plan refused

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

16 Chapel Fields, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

94 Main Road, Ravenshead: Re-siting the garage to the front of the property and changing the existing garage into a games room. Refused;

33 Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Works to sycamore and silver birch trees. Withdrawn;

21 Mavis Avenue, Ravenshead: Dormer windows to both front and rear elevations of the roof. Conditional permission;

282 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension. Refused;

Arbor Lodge, Blidworth Waye, Ravenshead: Enlargement of external open porch on primary elevation of house, change flat roof of porch to pitched roof. Conditional permission;

Rear of 18 Kighill Lane, Ravenshead: Three detached dwellings with associated access, car parking and amenity space. Withdrawn.