Resident and business feedback set to help shape plans for Nottinghamshire’s iconic County Hall

Thanks to feedback gathered from residents, businesses and stakeholders, options are now being compiled with the aim to give County Hall a new lease of life.

More than 1,620 responded to a public survey which was open earlier this spring and shared their views on County Hall’s future use.

It came on the back of the County Council’s decision to move out of County Hall next year after facing spiralling costs to maintain and run the building. It has been the council’s headquarters since 1946.

The vast majority of feedback was positive and from people from across Nottinghamshire. It backed the wider views of stakeholders that the main building is much-loved, should remain and has the potential to further regenerate and improve the area. 665 of survey responders were business owners, while 448 were from council employees (260 of which work at County Hall).

The main survey results reveal:

• The majority of people (85 per cent) want to see the main building – with its iconic green roof – remain in place.

• 86 per cent value the views of the site from across the river and from Loughborough Road.

• 70 per cent agree that the development of the existing car park is an opportunity for regeneration.

• 77 per cent would like to see improvements around the riverside.

• Almost two thirds of people agree that having more hospitality businesses, such as bars and restaurants, would be a good idea, while 28 per cent of responders don’t.

• 73 per cent think that the development of the site would help economic growth.

• A wide variety of uses for the site were suggested, but the most popular idea was that it could become a mixed-use development which included offering new homes.

As part of a wider engagement exercise, stakeholders such as heritage organisations, sport clubs, universities and other councils were contacted directly for their views.

Various developers and regeneration experts also gave their views as part of informal market testing, with most of them praising the site for its unique riverside location with the potential to be transformed into a range of uses.

An initial business case is now being put together which will be ready later this summer and will include options for the site. Once approved, a full business case is planned for later this autumn. The shortlisting of developers is earmarked for the New Year.

Nottinghamshire County Council Leader Ben Bradley thanked those who gave their feedback. He said:

“It was vital we listened to what residents, businesses, partners and developers had to say as we know how important this iconic local landmark is to us all. It was encouraging that we had so much positive and useful feedback, so thank you.

“The vast majority who took the time to feed back to us agree with that this site has the potential to bring more jobs and investments to this area.

“The savings we’ll be making by not running and maintaining this building will of course mean we’ll have more money to spend on services, not to mention any potential sale.”

Nottinghamshire County Councillor Keith Girling, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management, added:

“What happens to this building affects a lot of people- so we’re really pleased with the feedback we’ve had. It is helping us come up with a business plan that will hopefully be welcomed by the majority.

“We’ll continue to engage with and update people as things progress, including making potential designs and artist impressions available as and when.

“We’ve also had separate feedback from developers who have confirmed what we always suspected, which is that there’ll be genuine interest if County Hall was to be put on the market. It’s good to know that having to retain and refurbish the main building wouldn’t put potential developers off either.

“Whatever the final decision is on this building, we will have to consider what makes best financial sense for the taxpayer and not take any unnecessary risks.”

Commercial, development, legal and technical advice will be sought as necessary for this complex project including using the expertise of Arc Partnership, the council’s property, design and consultancy partner. As part of this, Arc has commissioned property consultants Montagu Evans.