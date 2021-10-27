Replacement facilities for asphalt quarry as separate Mansfield sand works planned

Members of Mansfield Council’s planning committee approved plans for the machinery, used for the manufacture of roadstone and asphalt, at their latest meeting.

The facilities, at Ratcher Hill, off the A617 near Ransom Wood Business Park, will be accompanied by other quarrying facilities including feed hoppers, a mixing tower, bins, lorry load-outs, storage bays and welfare facilities.

It comes as the applicant, Breedon Southern, viewed the age of its existing asphalt plant meant ‘substantial improvements are now required’.

The quarry entrance in Mansfield.

A roadstone plant has been on-site since 1967, documents state, and the company viewed it as more cost-effective to build new facilities.

Breedon Southern, which operates the Mansfield asphalt plant and operates across the UK and Ireland, will now build the facilities and demolish its existing structure, with no objections raised to the proposals.

Extraction

It comes as separate, unconnected plans were lodged by Mansfield Sand Company to extract about 558,000 tonnes of silica sand from a different part of the Ratcher Hill land – almost six years after its own work had been completed.

The company ended extraction on the land in January 2016 after confirming resources had been exhausted, with operations moved to Two Oaks Quarry, near Kirkby.

A scheme to bring about the 10-year restoration of the Ratcher Hill sand quarry, which entered production in 1959, was then agreed with Nottinghamshire Council.

However, now plans have been submitted to the county council to recommence work and remove silica sand from the quarry.

Documents state the material has been sourced after excavating to a ‘greater depth’, and will be done to ‘ensure business continuity and to maintain supplies of silica sand’.

The plans will also revise Ratcher Hill’s restoration agreements across the main quarry area.

Documents say the operator has already restored ‘much of the site’ and dismantled and removed equipment, as well as excess materials left from previous extractions.

The county council’s planning and rights of way committee is due to decide whether to allow the work to commence at its next meeting.