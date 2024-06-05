Recycling Centre Petition signed by over 5500 residents!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Independent Alliance at Nottinghamshire County Council have released irrefutable proof that recycling centres in Hucknall, Kirkby and Mansfield are under threat as thousands more sign petition.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

With all the talk about the General Election, signatures on the petition to save smaller recycling centres across Nottinghamshire continue to rocket. It has now reached 5580 signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are now more than 3000 signatures since Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Leader of the Independent Alliance Opposition Group handed into the new County Council Chairman Richard Butlers just a few weeks ago. Councillor Zadrozny will now resubmit the petition with the new signatures.

Jason Zadrozny is campaign to save recycling centres like the one in Mansfield.

The Independent Alliance have also released the County Council’s own documents that show that they are considering 3 scenarios which all include tip closures. In the document, it looks at 3 scenarios, options for recycling provision in Nottinghamshire. In all 3 options, Kirkby Recycling Centre will shut. In 2 of the 3, Hucknall and Mansfield Tip will shut.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Leader of the Independent Alliance opposition group said, “With the General Election being less than a month away, the future of recycling centres is hitting the headlines again. Conservative politicians are all over social media claiming there are no plans whatsoever to close recycling centres.

"Yet, we have irrefutable evidence that this is the case. The Conservatives are misleading residents, many of who are being deliberately turned away at recycling centres in places like Hucknall, Kirkby and Mansfield. It is unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank all the residents who have signed the fastest growing petition in Nottinghamshire. I will resubmit the petition again in July. It is clear that only the Independents in Nottinghamshire will fight to save the recycling centres we all value so much.”

REVEALED: The potential for Recycling Closures

The Independent Alliance have now submitted a Notice of Motion for the Full Council meeting on July 18. It calls for all recycling centres to be retained in their current locations.