Public Inquiry to set to decide massive solar farm near Southwell

The 49.9-megawatt solar farm will spread across 13 agricultural fields and could power the equivalent of 12,000 homes.

In March this year, councillors were worried about the ‘sheer scale’ of the development sitting close to a conservation area which includes the Grade II-listed St James’s Church.

They also said it would cause ‘a long-term detrimental impact’ on the landscape and be ‘harmful’ to the area’s character.

Plans have been submitted for a huge solar farm near Southwell.

However, they did say it would bring environmental and economic benefits to the district.

Newark & Sherwood Council has now received notification of an appeal against their decision, which is due to be heard at a Public Inquiry set to be opened on December 7.

The Pegasus Group, agents for the development on Stubbins Lane, Halloughton, near Southwell, have sent a series of amendments to the council to see whether this changes its view of the application.

Changes include removing an area of solar panels from a central field to pull the development back from the conservation area. There are also plans for more trees and hedges.

‘Minor amendments’

Eight interested parties have responded describing the changes as just ‘minor amendments’.

They state: “They do not in any way address sufficiently the potential harm and damage to the Halloughton Conservation Area, Brackenhurst and parts of Southwell.

“While climate change is an urgent issue, it is important correct decisions are taken as to the siting of green energy projects, so what we are seeking to protect through developing clean energy sources is not irreparably harmed in the process.

“A development such as this lasting 40 years could reasonably be described as causing irreparable harm for the foreseeable future.

“Siting solar farms in appropriate locations must be a key part of the process of developing green energy.

“The pandemic has shown starkly how important our natural landscape is for the people’s health and wellbeing The scale of the solar farm would continue to harm the landscape.”

Council planning officers said they consider the changes relatively minor and do not avoid or minimise the conflict identified in the original committee report, but have asked councillors to consider whether the changes affect their view when the meet on Tuesday, September 7.