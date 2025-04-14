£800k investment into local communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bolsover District Council is set to receive £803,023 from the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) to help deliver local investment projects.

The money is part of the region's share of the UK Shared Prosperity Funds (UK SPF) which EMCCA manage and distribute in the region.

The funding is to be split into two areas; revenue (£451,199) and capital (£351,824) projects and it will help deliver significant social, economic and environmental benefits for the district.

The projects include:

Young person welding as part of Fusion project

the extension of the Business Growth Fund which helps local businesses grow, create jobs or purchase much-needed equipment - £301,824;

planning and design to develop a creative hub in the district - £50,000;

extension of the ‘Fusion’ project that helps engage with pupils at risk of being excluded from school - £70,000;

skills based volunteering project for the green generation - £30,000;

engagement aimed at addressing rising levels of depression and suicide rates across the district - £20,000;

extension of business support programmes (women in business, business detox, creative women’s network and pre-start and start-up businesses) - £96,000;

Extension of Net Zero Innovation Programme (NZIP) - £200,000;

Housebuilders’ Forum to align with Place Programme, NZIP and EMCCA funded activities - £20,000.

The remaining £15,199 will be used to cover the administration and delivery of the 2025/26 UKSPF project, with all the money needing to be spent by 31 March 2026.

Bolsover District Council’s Chief Executive, Karen Hanson said, “We are delighted to have received this funding and although the timescales are tight, I am confident we will deliver and achieve what we have set out to do.

“You will notice that the majority of the projects are centred around growth, creation of jobs and skills – all the sort of things that bring wealth and prosperity to our district and will help us create a vibrant place that offers business opportunities and cultural experiences for all to enjoy.”