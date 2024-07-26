£4.8m investment in highway maintenance and winter readiness
The money will go to highway maintenance, focusing on permanent in-lay repairs and large-scale structural patching schemes. It will provide additional teams to address a further 20,000- 25,000m2 of permanent in-lay repair and a programme of 7 large-scales structural patching schemes across Nottinghamshire targeting areas of significant deterioration. Together these programmes will achieve coverage of an additional 40,000m2 of carriageway repairs.
The investment also includes resources for gully emptying, ditch clearance, and the deployment of extra teams to make sure there are effective responses to winter weather conditions.
The aim of the investment is to improve the resilience of the highway network, ensuring safer and more reliable roads for road users.
Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Environment, said, "This investment is crucial to help us to recover from the devastating damage caused by the previous winter and to prepare for the upcoming season.”
As well as finding this money from within the Council’s budget, we will also continue to press for significant extra funding from the Government, and from the East Midlands Mayor who together could make a huge and positive difference to roads in Nottinghamshire.”
