£40,000 secured for Ashfield Council’s domestic violence Sanctuary Scheme
The Sanctuary Scheme supports survivors of domestic violence to safely remain in their own homes, without fear of the perpetrator returning, by installing a safe room in their home. The Scheme also allows other security measures to be installed, such as extra locks, stronger doors, security lights, and a portable police alarm.
Sadly, this year alone, there have already been over 30 referrals to the scheme.
Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield Council, said
“This is positive news because we know how valuable the Sanctuary Scheme has been. This good news arrived during our 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign and a few days after White Ribbon Day.
“The funding will allow Ashfield Council to continue to support vulnerable residents when they need it the most. Tackling domestic abuse and supporting survivors is a key priority for our Council and this funding will help us do everything we can to achieve this”.
Ashfield District Council is proud to be White Ribbon accredited and is working towards the Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance accreditation to further support survivors of domestic abuse.