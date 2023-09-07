Watch more videos on Shots!

Each of the authority’s 37 councillors will receive £1,000 to support local groups, services and activities within their ward. It will be at the councillor’s discretion as to whom they award the money to and it can be split into smaller grants, or provided as one large grant to an organisation in their area.

During 2022/23, a one-off budget for £37,000 was agreed and after monitoring the grants awarded and the impact it has had upon communities, the council agreed to provide this funding on an annual basis.

In 2022/23, councillors awarded 111 separate grants that supported groups and their activities such as providing equipment, covering transport costs, community events, youth activities and warm spaces/meals.

Coun Steve Fritchley, Bolsover Council leader.

Coun Steve Fritchley, council leader, said: “We have seen the positive impact and benefit grants like this have on our communities, that’s why we have agreed to continue with them.

“The past few years have been extremely difficult for a number of organisations and groups and even though they are not huge sums of money, small grants like this can have a massive impact and help an organisation provide so much joy and value to their local community.”