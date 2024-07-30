£30million Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre moves closer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week, Ashfield District Council’s Planning Committee will consider plans to approve a world-class distribution and manufacturing skills centre in Ashfield.

The Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre (ADMC) is the Council’s flagship project from their £62.6million Towns Deal and is set to cement the District as the heart of innovation and technology within the East Midlands.

The plans for the ADMC, which – if approved – will sit on Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, have ambitions to ignite the adoption of automation and advanced manufacturing in business across the region. This will drive productivity and bring more high skilled jobs to Ashfield. The centre will work with businesses on how technology can help them, enable them to test how things could work within their own business and train their staff on how to use and maintain automated systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ADMC is a key component for the Council to achieve their ambitions for Ashfield to leverage its strong manufacturing heritage and central location in the UK to have businesses and a workforce thriving with many highly paid and skilled roles within Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) sectors.

Artist impression of how the ADMC could look

The broader site will be a £100m+ technology park development attracting inward investment and creating higher economic growth opportunities for the residents of Ashfield.

As part of the development native trees and hedging will be planted to create a new high-quality habitat and to act as a screen from the residential estate across from the site. A new species-rich meadow and a wet grassland meadow will be created to further improve the biodiversity. The site for the facility is an example of how repurposing land can actually improve it’s environmental and natural value, and is an appropriate use of land that is prime for redevelopment.

Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Lead Member for Growth, Regeneration, and Local Planning, said “The ADMC is a hugely exciting project for the Ashfield, the benefits of which will be felt for generations to come. Businesses small and large will be able to free up their staff from mundane tasks to focus on the interesting so we can have productive businesses offering well paid jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad