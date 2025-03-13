£20m funding secured for Kirkby

Ashfield District Council is pleased to announce £20 million funding for Kirkby has been re-confirmed by government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As one of 75 areas to receive this funding, which will go towards the Kirkby Neighbourhood Plan, to support the town over the next decade.

The Kirkby Town Board agreed a draft plan for investment last summer following a period of engagement with the public and local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submission of the plan was then put on hold while the government reviewed the funding programme.

L-R Cllrs Chris Huskinson, Andy Meakin and Jason Zadrozny

Some of the criteria has been changed to widen the scope of activity which can be supported, and the Board will be meeting to discuss how to review the plan and to further engage with Kirkby residents, local organisations and businesses.

Following the review, the final plan will be submitted to government during the submission window which runs from spring to later this year.

The Board will then be ready to start implementing projects from April 2026 onwards. In the meantime, capacity funding has been provided which can be used to support development of the plan and projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader at Ashfield District Council said: “We are pleased this much-needed funding for Kirkby has been re-confirmed.

“This funding was previously earmarked for projects we have been working on for well over a year now, so to have confirmation this funding is secure is good news for Ashfield.

“We will continue to work with the Kirkby Town Board to review our plan and get it ready for resubmission later in the year, ready to start implementation of our plan as soon as the funding arrives from April 2026 onwards.”

Cllr Chris Huskinson, Ward Councillor for Greenwood & Summit at Ashfield District Council added: “To see this amount of funding re-confirmed for Kirkby is fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have already seen the new Planetarium and Science Discovery Centre at Sherwood Observatory open thanks to ongoing investment in our regeneration programmes, as well as new leisure facilities at Kings Mill Reservoir for residents and visitors across the region.

“This funding will help us in continuing our work to improve Kirkby for our residents, visitors and businesses.”

Cllr Andy Meakin, Ward Councillor for Abbey Hill at Ashfield District Council said: “Kirkby is a fantastic town and I welcome the re-confirmed funding to help us further improve on what we have here.

“I look forward to seeing Kirkby further thrive thanks to this re-confirmed funding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Rigley, Chair of the Kirkby Town Board added: “The Kirkby Town Board has listened to its community and have a number of much needed projects ready to go, the re-confirmation of the funding from the Government is welcome news.”