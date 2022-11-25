£200k budgeted for tanks to collect polluted landfill run-off at Glapwell

Derbyshire Council now plans to spend £200,000 on four specialist storage containers to collect hazardous run-off water from landfills in Glapwell and Crich.

The tanks will collect leachate, or contaminated water, seeping from he closed landfill sites in Crich and Glapwell at a cost of £50,000.

A report to Coun Carolyn Renwick, council cabinet member for infrastructure and environment, who approved the plan, said: “Landfill leachate is a highly polluting liquid waste which is produced in landfills and poses a risk to the environment.”

County Hall, Derbyshire Council's headquarters.

The report said the water collected was not suitable to be disposed of in the sewer, so had to be contained in the units until it could be taken away for treatment.

The units will hold 25,000 litres each and replace existing tanks which have reached their capacity.