A Kirkby-in-Ashfield resident has paid a £200 fixed penalty notice after rubbish fly-tipped at Pleasley Vale was traced back to their property.

A Bolsover District Council enforcement officer found a significant amount of fly tipping at Outgang Lane in Pleasley Vale and evidence within the waste contained names and addresses of a number of different households.

Upon investigation, it soon became clear that these properties had been targeted by a rogue waste collector.

A resident admitted paying someone to take their waste and failing in their duty of care to take all reasonable measures to ensure they were appropriately licenced and was issued a £200 fixed penalty notice.

Fly tipped waste on Outgang Lane in Pleasley

Residents are reminded of their duty of care, and that they can check if a waste collector is licenced using the Environment Agency Public Register - https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/index

If you witness a fly tipping offence in Bolsover District you can report it using the Council’s online self-service https://selfservice.bolsover.gov.uk/service/Fly_Tipping and they will take action where necessary.