£200 fine for fly tipping in Pleasley Vale

By Scott Chamers
Contributor
Published 8th Apr 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
A Kirkby-in-Ashfield resident has paid a £200 fixed penalty notice after rubbish fly-tipped at Pleasley Vale was traced back to their property.

A Bolsover District Council enforcement officer found a significant amount of fly tipping at Outgang Lane in Pleasley Vale and evidence within the waste contained names and addresses of a number of different households.

Upon investigation, it soon became clear that these properties had been targeted by a rogue waste collector.

A resident admitted paying someone to take their waste and failing in their duty of care to take all reasonable measures to ensure they were appropriately licenced and was issued a £200 fixed penalty notice.

Fly tipped waste on Outgang Lane in PleasleyFly tipped waste on Outgang Lane in Pleasley
Fly tipped waste on Outgang Lane in Pleasley

Residents are reminded of their duty of care, and that they can check if a waste collector is licenced using the Environment Agency Public Register - https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/index

If you witness a fly tipping offence in Bolsover District you can report it using the Council’s online self-service https://selfservice.bolsover.gov.uk/service/Fly_Tipping and they will take action where necessary.

