Plans to demolish bungalows to make way for replacement community centre

Talks over the demolition of bungalows for a replacement community centre near Sutton are under way.

By Christina Massey
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Blackwell Parish and Bolsover councils are co-applicants for the proposals to redevelop the site off Woburn Close, Blackwell.

A planning application that would see the demolition of existing bungalows, apartments and a public building to make way for a new community centre and more than 40 dwellings has been deferred until further notice.

The application to knock down bungalows, a Woburn House assisted living building and the community centre on Woburn Close, Blackwell, and replace them with four houses, 18 bungalows, 20 independent living flats and a new community centre had been due to be discussed at Bolsover Council’s latest planning committee meeting.

Buildings face demolition under the scheme.
However, a council spokesman confirmed the matter had been deferred to allow further discussions and it was likely revised plans would be submitted in the future.

Current proposals offer a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroomed houses and bungalows and one and two-bedroomed apartments.

