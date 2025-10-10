Plans submitted for new additional Center Parcs apartments in Sherwood Forest

Fresh plans have been submitted to redevelop and expand holiday apartments in part of Sherwood Forest's Center Parcs.

Plans to redevelop and expand holiday apartments in part of Sherwood Forest’s Center Parcs have been unveiled.

The holiday village operator submitted plans to Newark and Sherwood District Council on Monday (October 6) and if approved it will see them demolish an existing single-storey apartment building to create a new three-storey block in its Ash location.

The Sherwood Forest location was Center Parcs’ first site to open in the UK in 1987 and since then more than 500,000 indigenous trees have been planted along with 30 acres of lakes, streams and ponds.

The existing two apartment buildings, relating to units 910 to 920, were originally Center Parcs’ head office but were internally changed to form 10 ‘executive’ apartments split as one and two-beds.

But now the operator plans to demolish those buildings to build a brand new three-storey block containing 48 apartments.

Eight of these would be two-bed, 38 would be one-bed studio suites and two would be adapted and accessible one-bed apartments.

Each unit would have its own terrace or balcony space, with 14 ground floor apartments having hot tubs.

Planning papers say the site “currently provides oversized, inefficient accommodation” and a new three-storey block would not negatively impact guest experience, views, ecology and trees.

Plans also say the style of building will “match” similar existing apartment buildings at Center Parcs’ Elveden and Longford Forest locations, and while the building is long and wide, existing tall trees from the nearby car park will “significantly” reduce the visual impact.

Center Parcs originated in The Netherlands in 1968 and has 28 locations across The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Denmark. There are five across the UK and one in Ireland.

The council will decide on this application at a later stage.

