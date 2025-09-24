Plans have been submitted to Newark and Sherwood District Council for Southwell’s first ‘purpose-built’ padel tennis facility

Plans have been submitted for Southwell's "first purpose-built" padel tennis facility on a parcel of farmland in Maythorne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted for Southwell’s “first purpose-built” padel tennis facility on a parcel of farmland in Maythorne.

The plans were submitted to Newark and Sherwood District Council on Tuesday (September 16) by applicant Ryan Ellis and involve building four new enclosed padel tennis courts and a clubhouse on a field at Maythorne Farm, Southwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Padel tennis is “one of the fastest growing sports in Britain” according to the Lawn Tennis Association and is a racquet sport usually played in doubles in an enclosed court that is around one third the size of a regular tennis court.

Plans for a Padel tennis facility in Southwell have been submitted.

The game also involves players using the walls by bouncing the ball off them.

The proposals provide an “all-weather” sport option for the area and players would be able to access the site from an existing entrance on Maythorne Lane. Documents state it is “easily accessible” from the Southwell Trail that runs along the southwest.

The new facility would be able to accommodate 16 players at any given time and would be open from 7am until 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A reception and accessible toilet would feature on site within the “shipping container” clubhouse, according to plans.

Planning papers say: “The Lawn Tennis Association have outlined ambitious plans to grow the sport of Padel with an initial focus placed on increasing infrastructure across the UK.

“Padel as a popular sport is in its relative infancy in the UK, but demand is increasing across the UK.

“The nearest facilities are within Newark or Mansfield, the proposed development will be the first purpose-built facility of its kind within the Southwell area. It would provide a new sport and leisure facility and enhance the existing local offering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved by the council at a later date, the new sports facility will feature near the existing caravan park, fishing lake, café and nature reserve in the area.

THE details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/