Here the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, November 15, 2021.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

1 Durham Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side, single-storey front and rear extension;

Extensions and loft conversions are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield.

1 Woodland Drive, Mansfield: Replacement of roof incorporating rooms in roof space, two-storey front extension and extension and pitch roof to detached outbuilding;

229 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Removal of tree;

4 Castle Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to seven trees and removal of two trees;

3 and 5 West Gate, Mansfield: Change of use of ground and first floor of 3 West Gate and first floor of 5 West Gate from commercial business and business services to adult gaming and bingo centre, new shopfront, internally illuminated fascia sign and internally illuminated projecting sign;

The Bluebell, Mansfield Road, Sutton.

27 Millersdale Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

Taco Bell, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield: Building and site signage comprising four internally illuminated logo and bell signs, applied vinyl artworks to windows and walls, two internally illuminated directional signs, three internally illuminated menu boards, one internally illuminated totem sign, one height restricted sign and one banner sign;

39 Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side/rear extension;

9 Dale Road, Warsop: Single-storey rear extension.

3 West Gate, Mansfield town centre, could be turned into an adult gaming centre.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

18 Rufford Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side extension. Approved;

4 Sandhurst Avenue, Mansfield: Two-storey and single-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;

1-5 Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield: Upgrade of existing paper and paste advertising to a digital format to display static advertisements on rotation. Conditional permission;

9 Berry Hill Mews, Mansfield: Removal of tree and works to tree. Refused;

Units 5B & 6, St Peter’s Retail Park, St Peter’s Way, Mansfield: Signage to front elevation. Conditional permission.

Homes scheme for pub site

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

8 Ashford Rise, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

51 Woodside, Sutton: Rear and side extensions;

1 Skegby Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear and side extension;

Bright Stars Childcare, Brook Street, Sutton: Change of use to remove residential to children's day care for whole unit;

262 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension, front porch, new frosted glass, ground-floor window to side elevation;

The Blue Bell, Mansfield Road, Sutton: Thirteen residential units comprising five three-bedroom townhouses, apartment block, four two-bedroom apartments and four one-bedroom apartments;

27 Wilson Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey side extension and first-floor side extension over garage.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

26 Nottingham Road, Selston: Two detached dwellings. Conditional permission;

Western Power Distribution, 1 Nunn Brook Road, Huthwaite: Replace existing metal roof with new insulated metal standing seam roof. Conditional permission;

9 Main Street, Kirkby: Two-storey front extension. Conditional permission;

Electricity Sub Station, Kings Mill Road East, Sutton: Telecommunications installation, Further details not required;

6 Stoney Lane, Selston: Two-storey and single-storey rear extension, under existing balcony. Conditional permission;

47 Hibbert Crescent, Sutton: Single-storey flat roof garden room to rear of garden. Conditional permission;

Skegby Lodge, Woodhouse Lane, Sutton: Works to trees. Conditional permission.

Traveller site bid

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

6 School Lane, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: First-floor extension over existing garage and single-storey rear extension;

3 High Street, Tibshelf: Fell ash tree;

Unit 5, 13 Vernon Street, Shirebrook: Solar panel system comprising 166 photovoltaic panels;

Land to north-west of 3A Brookhill Lane, Pinxton: Use of paddock as a traveller site with four pitches;

15 Elm Tree Avenue, Shirebrook: Conservatory to rear;

1 Main Street, Palterton: Single-storey ground-floor extension to rear.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

26 Dale Close, Langwith: Loft conversion with roof windows. Approved;

Home Farm, 5 Back Lane, Glapwell: Anaerobic digestion plant with equipment to convert 2,500 tons of agricultural organic waste per annum and generate a bio pellet fertiliser and 40 kilowatts of clean and renewable energy. Conditional permission;

Glapwell Nurseries, Glapwell Lane, Glapwell: Scheme of restoration of The Bothy, comprising reroofing, replacement and repair of timbers, insertion of ground floor slab, replacement windows, new staircase and other repairs. Conditional permission.

Green light for cattle building

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Blyth Road, Perlethorpe: Upgrade single pole and install a new H Pole transformer and underground earth cable;

45 Fourth Avenue, Edwinstowe: Demolition of existing single-storey rear extension/conservatory. Erection of single-storey rear extension with internal alterations;

9 Top Street, Rainworth: Rear extension and patio with garden room below and proposed loft conversion with flat roof rear dormer.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Land at Oak Avenue, Ollerton: Single-storey dwelling with associated parking. Refused;

Thomas Bow City Asphalt works and transport yard, Moorfield Farm, Ollerton Road, Oxton: Single-storey welfare facility building to existing depot yard. Approved;

6 Lumley Close, Bilsthorpe: Porch extension. Approved;

Land east of Blidworth Lane, Rainworth: Cattle building and agricultural store. Approved;

Abbey Hideaway, May Lodge Drive, Rufford: Timber orangery. Approved.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

18 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.