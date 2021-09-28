Plans for new Mansfield takeaway rejected because it is too close to four different schools
Plans to convert a Mansfield convenience store into a fast food outlet have been rejected by council planners.
The applicant had wanted to convert the store, in Chesterfield Road South, into a takeaway selling fried chicken and chips – but planners at Mansfield District Council said the move would ‘dilute’ services for local residents.
The decision notice also states that the premises is located within a takeaway exclusion zone, being within 400m of four separate schools, and would “adversely affect the health and well-being of school children, as well as the local population in the vicinity”.
The applicant had wanted to operate from 10am to 11pm daily.
A design and access statement also states that the store is near to another convenience store, a Chinese takeaway, a hair and beauty salon and a fancy dress shop.
Rejecting the application, planners said that by approving the plans, it would turn the local offering in the area primarily to non-retail.