Plans for new Mansfield takeaway rejected because it is too close to four different schools

The applicant had wanted to convert the store, in Chesterfield Road South, into a takeaway selling fried chicken and chips – but planners at Mansfield District Council said the move would ‘dilute’ services for local residents.

The decision notice also states that the premises is located within a takeaway exclusion zone, being within 400m of four separate schools, and would “adversely affect the health and well-being of school children, as well as the local population in the vicinity”.

The applicant had wanted to operate from 10am to 11pm daily.

The location of the proposed takeaway in Chesterfield Road South

A design and access statement also states that the store is near to another convenience store, a Chinese takeaway, a hair and beauty salon and a fancy dress shop.

Rejecting the application, planners said that by approving the plans, it would turn the local offering in the area primarily to non-retail.