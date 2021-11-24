Plans for large family home in grounds of Newstead Abbey thrown out

Gedling Council had objected to the development, arguing it would affect Green Belt land.

The proposal was to demolish a single-storey, stone-clad, two-bedroom home with a number of outbuildings and create a five-bedroom family home.

The home would be accessed from Station Avenue within the wider Newstead Abbey Park grounds, which contains a number of Grade II-listed buildings and is within Nottinghamshire’s Green Belt.

An artist's impression of the planned home.

The abbey itself was first founded as a medieval priory and is most famous for being the home of poet Lord Byron in the early 19th century.

The existing bungalow, was built in the 1960s and is not listed.

Developers said it is of ‘a low-quality design’ and does not ‘respect or enhance the character of the area’.

The proposal was for a five-bedroom family home including en suite bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen/dining/sitting area, utility and storeroom, study and plant room, as well as a double garage.

Harm

Planning permission was refused by Gedling Council on April 9, which felt the proposal would result in the construction of a home in the Green Belt which would have ‘a significantly greater floor area than the original dwelling’.

An appeal against this decision was lodged with the Planning Inspectorate, but has now been dismissed.

A report to the council’s next planning committee meeting includes the inspector’s conclusion, stating the frontage of the new house would ‘encroach’ into an area currently undeveloped.

The inspector said: “The proposed dwelling cannot reasonably be considered to be anything other than materially larger.

“In this instance, the effect of the cumulative increased size of the built development would clearly be experienced both visually and spatially.

“For this reason, the proposed development would compromise and significantly harm the openness of the Green Belt, in that it would be reduced.

“I have given considerable weight to the material consideration in respect of the improved sustainability of the replacement dwelling and limited weight to the other considerations cited in support of the proposal.

“However, I conclude these circumstances do not clearly outweigh the substantial weight I must give to the harm the scheme would cause.

“Consequently, very special circumstances necessary to justify inappropriate development in the Green Belt do not exist.”