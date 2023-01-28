Avant Homes was awarded outline planning permission to build 250 homes in Awsworth last summer.

It is now seeking more detailed permission from Broxtowe Council for the development of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, with 20 per cent to be “affordable” housing.

The plans, to go before councillors on February 1, also promise areas of open space and a children’s play area at the site to the west of Awsworth, off Shilo Way, with a secondary access from Newtons Lane.

Broxtowe Council's headquarters.

When the outline plans were first put forward for the 10-acre site, concerns were raised about how the development will be integrated into the small Broxtowe village.

Coun Michael Smith, Awsworth Parish Council vice-chairman, said last summer: “There’s no easy way to integrate 250 new homes with the existing village, in particular the housing estate which is on the edge of the site.

“It is difficult and we have our own issues with access.”

A further 47 letters of objection have since been submitted to the council, raising concerns over the loss of greenfield land, views and wildlife, the impact on schools, doctors and dentists and highways safety.

Other concerns include traffic, over-development and excessive housing density and the loss of privacy, daylight and sunlight.

However, planning documents published ahead of next week’s committee meeting show the scheme is recommended for approval.

Planning officers write: “The development would provide additional affordable housing in a sustainable location.

“This could contribute to the housing targets for the borough and provide a range of size of housing to meet the needs of the community.

“The design and layout provide a range of dwelling types and styles, enhancing the existing environment by providing attractive green spaces and ease of movement for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.”

Avant said previously: “Dwellings are proposed over-looking all prominent areas of public realm to enhance the visual impact of the open space, but also to provide surveillance.

“Specific house types have been positioned at key corners in order to animate the street and address corners effectively.