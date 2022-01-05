Plans for 20 holiday lodges at Notts golf course

An application has been submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council to build the lodges at The Orchards Golf Club, near Southwell.

The plans have been in the pipeline for a number of years after six lodges were approved in 2016.

But another application in 2019 for 35 lodges was refused by the council, as it ‘would not be sensitive to its surroundings or the character of the area’.

The Orchards Golf Club, near Southwell.

And a further application in 2020 for 20 lodges was also refused on similar grounds.

A number of residents also objected to the plans, saying they would be ‘detrimental to the character of the area’.

Planning officers wrote in their refusal in 2019: “The site is located within the open countryside. In the opinion of the Local Planning Authority, the application fails to demonstrate a locational or functional need for the scale of development proposed.

“The scale of the proposal would not be sensitive to its surroundings or the character of the area.

“The site would not be accessible by sustainable modes of transport and/or be located within walking distance from the centre of Southwell or adjacent to an existing asset.

“Nor have any opportunities to make the site more sustainable been proposed. The proposal is not therefore considered to represent sustainable rural tourism.”

They said the ecological impacts of the development had not been considered.

Lodges

The fresh application dated December 2021 applies for a further 14 lodges – over the six already permitted – as well as a reception lodge on the site.

Applicant Denmar Property Developments has applied to build the lodges on a large open field next to the golf course in Brinkley.

If approved, each lodge would include two bedrooms, a bathroom, an en-suite, dining area, lounge and kitchen.

A total of 43 parking spaces will also be provided if the plans are approved.