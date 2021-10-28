Plans to convert a property on Sherwood Road were refused by Newark and Sherwood District Council on Thursday (October 21).

The application was by George Machin Planning and Property, on behalf of Riten Patel, director of Rainworth Dental Care Ltd.

The proposals, received on July 27, called for a change of use from a residential dwelling to a dental practice and to erect a single storey rear extension to replace a conservatory.

The location of the refused dental surgery development at Rainworth

Rainworth Dental Care is the only NHS Dental Practice in the village, and has provided dental services in the community for many years.

The plans described the relocation of the existing practice, on the first floor of Sherwood Parade, saying it aimed to provide a more “easily accessible surgery rooms for elderly and disabled patients.”

At a full planning meeting the application was rejected after planners considered issues over vehicular access, parking and council policy

In its decision, planners said the application had “failed to demonstrate” sufficient, usable parking provision on site.

"The significant lack of on-site parking provision would likely result in on-street parking on a road where parking is restricted by double yellow lines, and within the surrounding area, causing a danger to all users of the public highway.

"Furthermore, the cluttered parking arrangements and continuous comings and goings from the site would have a detrimental impact on the amenity of the area.”

George Martin, of Grace Martin Planning & Property was contacted but on leave. His colleague Nick Grace was “not able to comment on the matter.”