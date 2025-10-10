Planners extend timeline for controversial Bolsover Business Park enterprise scheme

Planners have given a developer more time to complete an approved large new enterprise scheme at a business park which aims to provide an economic boost to Bolsover and the wider area despite concerns that it may harm town centre trade and spoil the view from a famous landmark castle.

Bolsover District Council’s planning committee previously voted in May in favour of granting outline planning permission for Welbeck Estates’ planning application for a mixed-use development at Bolsover Business Park, off Woodhouse Lane, in Bolsover.

But during a further meeting on October 1 the committee agreed to a new, extended timeline for the overall development with allowances to now consider the developer’s reserved matters for Phase 1 of the scheme within three years of the original approved planning permission date and that consideration of subsequent phases shall be allowed within eight years of the same planning permission date.

A council spokesperson stated: “The longer period to submit the reserved matters and for development to be begun in each phase will offer greater flexibility to ensure the effective use of the site and to maximise its employment potential.

Bolsover Colliery buildings at a site that has been earmarked for a new Enterprise Scheme at Bolsover Business Park, on Woodhouse Lane, Bolsover.

“It would not prejudice the delivery of the development and would give a longer period to redevelop parts of the site which are already in employment use to assist with any transition of any existing businesses between buildings and ensure that any development that comes forward at that time is responsive to market demand.”

The scheme will include up to 6,500 square metres of employment units, the retention of an existing 2,270 sqm of offices, and the development of two new retail units totalling up to 3,200 sqm including a discount food retailer, as well as a drive-thru takeaway unit with parking.

Coun Donna Hales, who represents Bolsover North and Shuttlewood, has raised concerns the development will have an impact on Bolsover town centre businesses in a town which already suffers from some vacant shop premises, and the council has also considered the impact of the scheme on views from the Grade 1 listed heritage asset Bolsover Castle.

She told the latest meeting: “Businesses on the site feel quite aggrieved because they are not sure what is happening and they have not been given any timelines or options of looking at what is being developed.”

Welbeck Estates' planning application for a large mixed use development at Bolsover Business Park, off Woodhouse Lane, in Bolsover, with employment and retail units and a drive thru takeaway, courtesy of BDC.

Coun Hales also told the latest meeting there are a lot of old buildings and pit buildings on the site which she believes are important even though they are not listed and protected.

The site includes former Bolsover Colliery land and a headquarters building and former manager’s house, known as Portland House – which is to be retained – and the council believes a nearby conservation area including the Grade II listed model village and villas will also not be significantly affected by the development.

Old Bolsover Town Council had objected to the scheme on the grounds that it does not match the area’s Local Plan and the authority shared concerns for the development’s impact on the town centre as well as for existing tenants at the business park and the area’s historical buildings.

Other objections considered during a public consultation included the need to utilise empty town centre retail spaces first, and that existing tenants already operating at the development site needed more support with concerns that increased rent and rates under the development could lead to closures.

Chris Whitmore, Development Management and Land Charges Manager, said: “Members have to agree with their previous agreements. We considered town centre impact, heritage and where houses were to be taken out and the effects on the castle.”

He added that the planning committee sought amendments to maintain a former HQ building on the site and accepted the loss of other properties including the former bath houses before the scheme was granted planning permission.

Coun Steve Fritchley said: “I can sympathise with what is said but we cannot make an omelette without breaking eggs and to move forward we need to do exactly that.”

During preparations for Section 106 financial infrastructure contributions from the developer a unilateral undertaking has been agreed in favour of both the district and county councils and subsequently interested parties with land interests and have now been given an opportunity to make representations.

And Welbeck Estates also sought a longer period to submit its reserved planning matters to allow for a longer phasing of the scheme to help it be more responsive to market demand as the development progresses.

The applicant requested to replace a condition which previously stipulated a timeline of just three years for the approval of all reserved matters and two years from the final approval of the reserved matters for the development to be begun.

They have argued new ‘phase-specific time limits’ will help the scheme meet its objectives by letting drainage, biodiversity and energy measures be designed and approved at the right point in each phase rather than the developer being rushed to meet an ‘artificial front-loaded deadline’.

The applicant also feels that a new phasing of the time limits’ will allow the area’s Travel Plan to evolve with site occupiers and site infrastructure at each phase in line with the plan’s sustainable transport aims.

A council spokesperson added: “The amount of development and range of uses to come forward is such that the application is deemed complex and a longer period for submission of the reserved matters and for development within the different phases to be begun within two years of the final approval of the reserved matters relating to that phase is considered justified in this regard.”

The committee voted unanimously to approve a new, extended timeline for the overall development with a further application for Phase 1 reserved matters to be considered within three years of the original application’s approved date and for any applications for reserved matters for subsequent phases to be made by the developer within eight years from the date of this permission.

Bolsover District Council confirmed that the changes will not affect the amount of retail development that is expected to come with the scheme as this is controlled by an agreed condition.

A council report has stressed any impact from the scheme on the town is not expected to be ‘significant’ and that any impact or harm on the wider setting of Bolsover Castle and the registered park and garden, and the Model Village amounts to being ‘less than substantial’.

It also stated the development maximises the employment potential of the site and it will meet the needs of a wide range of businesses and create new employment and job opportunities with significant economic benefits.

Welbeck Estates has argued the development will provide a mix of purpose built, sustainable and energy efficient employment spaces and retail units which will generate local employment and income into Bolsover.

Director Bob Woollard, of planning and design group P&DG – representing Welbeck Estates – has stated the proposed retail element of the scheme will not have an adverse impact on the centre but will serve the population and bring favourable footfall to the area.

