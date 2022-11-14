Part of Mansfield school to be leased to create extra specialist school places

TEAM Education Trust has been granted the lease for two buildings at King Edward Primary School and Nursery, St Andrew Street, to bring the SEND provision forwards.

It’s part of a wider ‘satellite school’ scheme being led by Nottinghamshire Council to increase the number of specialist school places available across the county.

It will be led by Stubbin Wood School in Shirebrook, where the trust is based.

King Edward Primary School and Nursery, St Andrew Street, Mansfield.

A separate lease for the two buildings has been agreed upon between the council and the trust, and both will be refurbished.

The trust is also expected to carry out minor improvements including IT cabling and audio-visual equipment, with Stubbin Wood to have exclusive use of several rooms.

The remainder of the school site will continue to be used by King Edward, with some corridors and sensory rooms shared between the providers.

The new lease was approved by Matthew Neal, council service director for investment and growth.

In a report, Neil Gamble, council property asset manager, said: “Part of King Edward School has been identified as being suitable for the provision of a satellite SEND school and works are being undertaken to make the spaces suitable for this purpose.

“It is proposed this will be run by Stubbin Wood School and extend its capacity to 194, which represents an increase of 24 places.

“The remaining part of the buildings would continue to be used by King Edward School as existing.”

Council statements in March last year, when the satellite school plans were first approved, said adapting the buildings and providing the new facility was expected to cost about £300,000.

The cost of providing the extra 24 primary-aged primary places was about £600,000, the authority said.

A council spokesman said: “It will mean we can continue to increase the number of specialist school places available in Nottinghamshire, to meet growing demand.

