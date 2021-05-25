Paralympic champion Ollie Hynd helps to place first girder at Kirkby’s new £15.5m leisure centre

Kirkby’s very own swimming golden boy Ollie Hynd joined representatives from Ashfield District Council and construction company Kier to write their names on the first girder as it went into the ground on Tuesday.

The centre will be run by Everyone Active – in partnership with the council – and will boast a swimming pool, splash pad, fitness suite, sauna and steam rooms, adventure play, group exercise studios, a sports hall and health hub as well as clip-and-climb facilities.

Work began on the site, between Lindleys Lane and the Festival Hall Leisure Centre on Hodgkinson Road, five months ago and continues until early 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured are Ashfield District Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny, Theresa Hodgkinson, director of place and communities, Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active contracts manager, Ollie Hynd, council chairman Coun Arnie Hankin, David Sewell, Kier project manager, Carol Cooper-Smith, council chief executive, and and Kirkby councillors.

Artist impressions have now been released showing how it will look.

The project has received £1.5m backing from the N2 Town Centres programme, which supports town centre investment projects across Nottinghamshire, thanks to D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership funds.

Council leader Jason Zadrozny, chairman Arnie Hankin and portfolio holder for health and leisure, Coun Kier Barsby, were among a select few to mark their names.

“A massive thank you goes to the huge team involved in getting this project to this stage, including everyone at Ashfield District Council and Kier,” said Coun Zadrozny.

Coun Rachel Madden signs the girder at the new leisure centre site in Kirkby.

“The new centre will be a fantastic community hub for people with state-of-the-art facilities. Along with our huge investments into Hucknall and Lammas leisure centres, this demonstrates our appetite to improve our leisure provision.”

Ollie, who won two gold medals in the 2016 games in Rio along with gold, silver and bronze at London 2012, said: “With quality pools available in Hucknall and Sutton, it’s brilliant that we’re now going to have excellent swimming facilities available for everyone in my hometown of Kirkby.”

“I’m very proud of what I have achieved in my sport. I’m sure having a leisure centre will bring through the next generation of world champion athletes from Ashfield.”

First look at the artist's impression of Kirkby's new leisure centre

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said it will be an ‘outstanding facility for Kirkby’ and will serve ‘all ages and interests’.

"We’re proud and excited at the prospect of running the centre on behalf of Ashfield District Council and cannot wait for the doors to open," said Lorenzo.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.