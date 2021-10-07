‘Overgrown’ Ashfield farm to become camping lodges

Members of Ashfield Council’s planning committee approved the plans, at Fackley Farm, Teversal, giving a new lease of life to an “overgrown” former farm.

The plans will also see the creation of a new access road and customer parking on land lying alongside the popular Silverhill Trail route.

The meeting yesterday, October 6, heard the land is currently used as storage for agricultural machinery and associated paraphernalia and was described by one councillor as ‘unsightly’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed site of the lodges.

Under the approved plans, eight lodges will be created, for a maximum of four people each.

A condition set for the development means nobody will be able to live in or stay at the lodges for longer than 28 days.

The council is also requiring work to treat the south and east boundaries of the site, to prevent the lodges from becoming ‘visible and noticeable’ once existing agricultural buildings are removed.

Coun Arnie Hankin, council chairman and member for Selston, said: “I think this is a lovely idea.

“It brings business into Fackley including the Co-op, we’ve got the footpath and the trail.

“I looked at the site and I think it’s unsightly, and it’s a plus, plus, plus.

“It’s a wonderful, alternative use of land to start off this business. It’s a fantastic idea and will have my support.”

Councillors were told the eight lodges will measure about 10 metres long, 5m wide and have a maximum height of 3.2m.

Each lodge will have two bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, as well as a veranda on the front.