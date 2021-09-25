Notts moves closer to devolution as councillors vote to change system ‘in principle’

There was a heated debate on the issue during the latest Nottinghamshire Council full council meeting, during which Coun Jason Zadrozny, member for Ashfields,left the chamber.

Councillors passed the motion to change the current system from a committee system to a cabinet system ‘in principle’ – something which would cost the council £100,000 if approved by councillors in the new year.

In a cabinet system, decisions are made by the cabinet, made up of councillors from the ruling Conservative group and full council, as well as some officers.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, outside the council offices in West Bridgford.

In the committee system, decisions are made by committees made up of members from all parties.

The authority only adopted the current system in 2012.

Coun Ben Bradley, council leader and Mansfield MP, has been outspoken in his support for devolution in the East Midlands.

He told the meeting it could be ‘massive’ for the region, with the potential for additional funding and more decision making powers.

Government figures show the East Midlands currently receives the lowest per-head investment of any area in England.

But Coun Bradley, member for Mansfield North, said in order to be eligible for devolution the council needs to tick two of three boxes.

He said: “The government doesn’t consider a committee system to meet their threshold for strong and accountable leadership.

“These changes are an absolute imperative in us delivering on this priority.

“We cannot do it without making these changes, improving things for our residents hinges on us having a model of leadership here at County Hall.”

Scrutiny

But some councillors raised concerns a cabinet system means less scrutiny from councillors.

Coun Zadrozny said: “The report asks for us to spend £100,000 on changing a system, effectively reducing scrutiny and the role of the opposition, to start a process neither the previous Secretary of State or the Peer Review, or residents have asked for.

“I strongly feel we are premature. We need to write to [Levelling Up Secretary] Michael Gove and ask him to confirm whether he believes that the July letter from [former Local Government Secretary] Robert Jenrick is still the belief of his department.

“The cost of that stamp might save this council £100,000.”

He asked the council deferred the decision until November.

But Coun Bradley said he could not delay the motion due to the strict timescale meaning they would ‘miss the opportunity of devolution’ – and Coun Zadrozny’s request was turned down.

Coun Stephen Carr said: “I’ve always been a fan of the committee system but having been in power at Broxtowe as the deputy leader of the council, it is a very frustrating system.

“I agree with Coun Bradley that the prospect of a cabinet system in a devolved situation would probably be the best way forward.”

Coun Penny Gowland said: “At a time when so many residents are struggling with the cost of living and tax rising, we shouldn’t be batting away £100,000 on rearranging the council.

“Our officers could alternatively be doing important work on managing new services and children’s services.

“If we are going to do this, we need several scrutiny committees.”