Notts Council staff to receive day off as ‘token of appreciation’ for work during pandemic

The workforce will receive a day’s annual leave in recognition of their ‘significant and continued contribution to the council’s response and recovery to the Covid-19 pandemic’.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and council leader, told the latest full council meeting gratitude ‘can’t just be talk’.

The Mansfield North member said: “It’s right those staff who have gone above and beyond and continue to do so are able to hear loud and clear today, we value their work and thank them for everything they are doing.

County Hall, Nottinghamshire Council's headquarters in West Bridgford.

“We want to offer some tangible token of appreciation of everything they do for local people.

“Many of our staff work directly on the frontline with some of the county’s most vulnerable residents in some of the most difficult circumstances. It is difficult and stressful work at the best of times, never mind during Covid-19.

“I hope it offers a day of calm in the eye of the storm, that it offers a chance to get out for a day with the kids or whatever they may choose to do with it.”

Coun Kate Foale said: “An extra day off is good, but not a substitute for decent pay – local authority pay has fallen almost a quarter in real terms since 2009.

Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader and Mansfield MP.

“There are far too many people struggling to make ends meet in this country.

“Thank you again to our dedicated and hard-working staff and I hope you enjoy your day off.”

The motion to give staff a day’s annual leave was passed unanimously.