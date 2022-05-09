Nottinghamshire council’s website to become more ‘user friendly’ to better help residents accessing services

The authority has approved a digital strategy, which sets out a number of ‘principles’ for creating a website and technology easy to use for county residents.

Documents published by the authority admit its existing technology can cause ‘great frustration and massive effort’ for residents.

The main focus of the strategy is to create systems based on ‘user needs’.

It comes after the authority signed a digital ‘declaration’ which committed the Conservative-led council to a digital-first way of working.

The changes, approved during the latest finance committee meeting, will see residents and council staff supported as the authority improves its internal and external technology.

A report published ahead of the meeting said: “The key themes relate to developing systems and services in a way that enables our citizens and staff to have services that work in a way that supports them in their daily life, rather than people having to understand and accommodate the idiosyncrasies of how services and systems are organised.”

The strategy was welcomed by committee members.

Coun Andre Camilleri, who represents Mansfield South, said: “It’s the end-user that matters, but unfortunately they can have a real problem with council websites.

“We should make our website easy to use for the person who lives on their own, who doesn’t use technology, so they can use it easily.

“The trouble is, it’s difficult. It’s set up by people used to technology and it’s got to be set up for the people who use it.

“I’m sure going forward we will have the technology to be proud of.”

Paul Martin, council head of technology, said: “This is a strategy and a set of principles about how we will develop systems for our services moving forward.

“It’s about moving towards an agile way of working. The whole concept is to develop systems in a joined-up way that puts the user at the heart of what we do.”

The strategy will mean systems will be developed within the authority that are “easy to use”, while also supporting the council’s workforce towards ‘digital ways of working’.