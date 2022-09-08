Nottinghamshire councillors expect ‘change’ to social care reforms amid new Government under Liz Truss

The authority has previously said it expects a financial black hole from social care reforms which could hit budgets by as much as £90 million.

Earlier this summer, it warned some services could be cut if extra funding does not come forward from Whitehall.

The reforms would see the authority paying a ‘Fair Cost of Care’ to agencies, potentially rising hourly payments from about £19 to £23.50, in a move that could cost the authority as much as £41.57m.

County Hall, Nottinghamshire Council's headquarters in West Bridgford.

However, current Government forecasts suggest the council could only get as much as £8.82m, leaving a funding gap of £32.5m.

Council bosses have since written to the Government to suggest the reforms are unrealistic to achieve without more support.

Now concerns have been raised after new Prime Minister Liz Truss indicated plans to reverse the recent 1.25 per cent National Insurance rise to help people with the cost-of-living crisis.

The tax rise came via the health and social care levy, with funding for the reforms offered through cash generated from the rise.

Now, however, the Government and new Health Secretary Therese Coffey plan to scrap the levy and fund any changes through general taxation instead.

Melanie Brooks, council corporate director for social care, said she does expect some changes from Ms Truss’ Government.

She told the council’s overview committee: “We are waiting for the Department for Health to get their directions and priorities.

“I’m expecting there to be a bit of a change when it comes to social care reforms and how they’re ordered.”

On the reforms themselves, she said: “With the Fair Cost of Care, the Department of Health is reviewing its guidance and we don’t yet know when it will be implemented.

“We have a report about our departmental readiness going to the adult social care committee on this.”

Her comments come after some councillors raised concerns about a change of Government putting the reforms in doubt.

Coun David Martin, who represents Selston, said: “It’s about time we had some direction and how we will operate.

“Social care reform is going to put a great burden on this council and it needs to be scrutinised closely, it could add up to £100m to the council’s budget and that needs to be monitored.”

Coun Kate Foale, leader of the Labour group, said: “Adult social care reform is going to be very expensive and really important. We need to plan for that now.”

Health Secretary Ms Coffey told the BBC: “Instead of having, in effect, a ring-fenced levy, we will be funding [health and social care changes] out of general taxation.

“The investment going to health and social care will stay exactly the same. It’s an important challenge we are facing and I’m looking forward to delivering that.”

Latest estimates suggest the Fair Cost of Care reform is expected to cost East Midlands authorities £802m within the first decade.