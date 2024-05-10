Nominations open for this year’s Nottinghamshire Outstanding Achievement 4Uth Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The search has begun for Nottinghamshire’s inspirational young people as this year’s Nottinghamshire Outstanding Achievement 4Uth Award nominations are now open.

This is the thirteenth year of the awards, set up to recognise the achievements of young people aged 11-19 (or up to 25 for young people with a disability) from all seven districts of the county. Previous winners have often overcome major challenges in their lives, such as bereavement, trauma and illness, and have raised thousands for charity, cared for friends or relatives, and helped others.

Nottinghamshire County Council is now looking for nominations for the amazing young people across the county. Nominations are welcomed from anyone including friends, family, schools, youth groups or voluntary organisations.

Councillor Tracey Taylor, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said:

4Uth Awards - nominations now open

“Every year we hear about some incredible young people from across Nottinghamshire and I look forward to seeing this year’s nominations and the wonderful achievements of our young people.

“There are young people out there right now making a real difference in other people’s lives, or overcoming significant hurdles of their own, and we want to celebrate them in some way.

“This is only possible if people nominate the young people they know and who deserve to be recognised.”

The deadline for applications is Friday, 21 June, 2024. A panel of judges will assess the nominations and select district finalists before a special presentation evening in the autumn where an overall winner will be announced.

4Uth Awards - young people

To send in your nomination, complete this form https://forms.office.com/e/trieuNHxWj