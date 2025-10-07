New Waste Local Plan adopted in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

A new Waste Local Plan has been adopted in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire to provide a future planning strategy for waste management in the city and county.

Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham City Council have jointly published the Nottinghamshire and Nottingham Waste Local Plan which sets out how waste should be managed more sustainably by 2038.

The Waste Local Plan will replace existing policies adopted in 2002 and 2013 and ensures that there is an up-to-date approach to planning for waste.

It promotes a circular economy and prioritises waste prevention, re-use, recycling, and recovery with disposal regarded as a last resort.

The new plan is underpinned by a vision to:

Reduce waste generation.

Support innovation in waste management.

Ensure facilities are appropriately located to minimise environmental and community impacts.

The Waste Local Plan also aims to ensure that a sufficient range of sites are provided to meet expected future demand for recycling and waste management in the most sustainable way.

Councillor Bert Bingham, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment, said: “The new plan is based on research about likely future volumes of waste and what types of facilities will be needed based on future increases in recycling and to keep waste going to landfill to a bare minimum.

“The plan does not include specific sites for development but sets out criteria to assess planning applications at the time new development is needed – so it’s more flexible.

“These policies cover environmental matters and seek to ensure that waste is managed in the most sustainable manner to promote a circular economy in materials and supports recycling, recovery and disposal in the most sustainable locations without adverse impacts on residential areas.

“The plan is sufficiently flexible to accommodate the challenges and opportunities posed by local government reform and the introduction of simpler recycling regulations.

“Finally, I would like to pay tribute to the hard work of officers in our planning policy team who have created it on behalf of the City and County Councils.”

Councillor Corall Jenkins, Nottingham City Council’s Executive Member for Neighbourhoods, Waste and Equalities, said:

“This plan marks an important step in our shared ambition to make Nottingham a cleaner, greener and more sustainable city.

“By prioritising recycling, reuse and waste prevention, we’re reducing what goes to landfill and making sure waste is managed in the most responsible way.

“The joint plan shows what can be achieved through close collaboration between the City and County Councils – setting a strong framework for how we manage waste sustainably for the benefit of both our communities and the environment.”

County councillors voted unanimously to adopt the Nottinghamshire and Nottingham Waste Local Plan at the latest Full Council.

This follows detailed preparation work between the two councils, which involved a public consultation in the autumn of 2023 before the plan was submitted for external examination by an independent planning inspector in March 2024.

A report published by the inspector in June 2025 found the Nottinghamshire and Nottingham Waste Local Plan to be ‘sound’.

Wayne Bexton, Director of Economy, Environment and Assets at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “The Joint Waste Plan being adopted is a significant moment and sets a framework for waste management for over a decade ahead.

“Driving circular economy principles and promoting recycling, the plan builds on Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s strong waste management track record.

“The team behind the plan have done an incredible job, with glowing feedback from the external review carried out on the document.’’

The adoption of the plan will stand both in good stead for the next 15 years to help manage waste in the city and county.