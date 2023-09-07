News you can trust since 1952
New £9k live-streaming kit installed in Mansfield Council debating chamber

Mansfield Council has spent £9,000 on new cameras and live-streaming technology to “improve access and transparency” at its meetings.
By Andrew Topping
Published 7th Sep 2023, 08:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 08:32 BST
The council rolled out the technology at its latest full council meeting, having previously used an iPad and Facebook Live.

The authority has instead opted for new microphones, a presentation screen, two cameras, cabling and a sound deck at its Civic Centre chamber.

Meetings – including full council and the planning committee – had previously been streamed on Facebook, but are now on Microsoft Teams.

A new camera in Mansfield Council's council chamber recorded the latest full council meeting. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)A new camera in Mansfield Council's council chamber recorded the latest full council meeting. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
A new camera in Mansfield Council's council chamber recorded the latest full council meeting. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
This, the authority says, came with no added cost as part of its existing Microsoft package.

In a statement, the council said the new technology was bought to improve its broadcasts and the accessibility of its public meetings, following a decision by James Biddlestone, council head of people and transformation.

Papers published at the time confirmed 32 microphones, a receiver, storage and carry cases cost about £5,300.

A council spokeswoman said: “To improve the broadcasting and accessibility of public meetings and enable hybrid working and attendance, the council has spent about £9,000 on equipment.

“This has provided microphones, a presentation screen, two cameras, cabling, and a sound deck. We are also broadcasting through Teams Live, a free option within our existing Microsoft package.

“The council will always look to find cost-effective solutions to improve access to local democracy and provide transparency in our public meetings.”

Several other Nottinghamshire councils have technology in place across their debating chambers so meetings can be live-streamed, a process which accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic, including Newark & Sherwood and Nottinghamshire – Ashfield and Bassetlaw councils do not live-stream their meetings.

The Mansfield Council spending comes almost a year after Conservative-led Nottinghamshire Council unveiled its own new video conferencing technology at a cost of £335,000.

The spending involved large, mounted wall displays to allow officers to attend meetings virtually. Tracking cameras were also installed to focus on councillors when they speak.

Opposition councillors described the investment at the time as an “awful lot of money”.

The authority said it would help to improve the quality of its broadcasts after old, temporary equipment became not “fit for purpose”.

