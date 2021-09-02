Moor Market is due to open on Low Moor Road, Kirkby, later this month.

New photos reveal a first look inside Ashfield's newest market set to open later this month

Internal works of Ashfield’s newest indoor market have now completed.

Moor Market, on Low Moor Road, Kirkby, boasts space for seven stalls and a cafe.

And your Chad photographer Brian Eyre was invited in for a sneak peek before the market opens to the public – due to be later this month,

Ashfield Council’s vision is to attract artisan food, creative and craft traders to sit alongside the café.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said “The Moor Market will provide an opportunity for traders who are looking to start their business, or established traders looking to expand in a friendly, distinctive space.”

The market is the first of many projects planned to be delivered through the government’s Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund with investment of more than £70 million secured.

1. Warm welcome

Shoppers are set to be welcomed to the new market later this month.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Trading area

The market will offer an open plan indoor trading area for seven market stalls and the new café.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. New café

Krzysztof Urbaniak, who will run the new Moor Cafe inside the market, stands behind the café.counter.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. New signage

Ashfield Council markets manager Neil Earhart outside the new market.

Photo: Brian Eyre

