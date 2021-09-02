New photos reveal a first look inside Ashfield's newest market set to open later this month

Moor Market, on Low Moor Road, Kirkby, boasts space for seven stalls and a cafe.
And your Chad photographer Brian Eyre was invited in for a sneak peek before the market opens to the public – due to be later this month,
Ashfield Council’s vision is to attract artisan food, creative and craft traders to sit alongside the café.
Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said “The Moor Market will provide an opportunity for traders who are looking to start their business, or established traders looking to expand in a friendly, distinctive space.”
The market is the first of many projects planned to be delivered through the government’s Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund with investment of more than £70 million secured.
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.