New oversight board to monitor progress of new Warsop Health Hub

The authority is moving forward with plans to create the new ‘health hub’, which has been outlined for Carr Lane Park, off Carr Lane.

The facilities come as part of the council’s successful £12.3 million bid for the Government’s Towns Fund, with about £3m to be used for the health hub.

The authority is working with Sport England to progress with the £7.9m plan and is seeking £1m-£1.5m from the leisure body to turn the idea of the hub into a reality.

An artist's impression of the planned Warsop Health Hub.

A delegated decision – made outside of a council meeting – was taken earlier this year to allow for between £2m-£3.5m to be borrowed and for earmarked reserves to be used to fund the shortfall.

The council has been clear in the past the new health hub is not a ‘direct replacement’ for Meden Sports Centre, which closed four years ago after the council pulled out of its management.

Now members of an overview and scrutiny committee have approved setting up an all-councillor group to monitor the progress of the Warsop facilities.

It comes after concerns were raised about the location of the hub, the size of the pool and the cost of the scheme.

Pool concerns

The previous pool at Meden Sports Centre, councillors heard, was 20 metres long, with the new hub’s pool slightly.

Coun Debra Barlow, who represents Market Warsop, said: “A lot of members have been a bit upset with the size of the pool, as are a lot of residents.”

David Evans, council head of health and communities, said changing the plans at this stage could lead to the facilities not being supported by Sport England.

He confirmed talks are ongoing with the organisation about the funding, but believed increasing the size of the pool could lead to the plans not being seen as ‘sustainable’.

“We’ve got to be very clear about expectations,” he said. “If we were to develop a scheme larger than this, the chances are Sport England would walk away.

“It wouldn’t see us in a position to develop a facility sustainable for the community to appropriately meet its need.

“The pool will be 15mx8m, which is probably bigger than most people think and, if I remember correctly, not a lot smaller than the pool at Meden Sports Centre.

“If we were to change the scheme to include a larger pool, the cost goes up, the risk to the revenue model is increased and it would raise massive concerns with Sport England.”

The oversight working group will now be created and councillors from all political parties to be invited to join, as well as members of Warsop Parish Council.