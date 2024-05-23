New outdoor adventure centre set to open its doors this bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thrill-seekers will be able to scale the heights when Nottinghamshire’s newest tourist attraction opens its doors to the public this weekend.

Adventures is the latest addition to the popular Mill Waters site, which is nestled on the picturesque shore of King’s Mill Reservoir at Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The adventure centre will offer ‘an affordable and fun experience’ and boast a number of diverse and high-flying activities for all ages, including:

The exhilarating High Treks course, where visitors will be able to navigate suspended obstacles high above the ground;

The Net Park, which is a sprawling network of interconnected nets for adventurous visitors to explore;

The 100-metre Zip Wire, which is perfect for adrenaline junkies who’ll be able to soar through the air at break-neck speeds.

Nottinghamshire County Council chairman, Councillor Richard Butler, cuts the ribbon at Adventures.

The site is operated and managed by Nottinghamshire County Council’s outdoor environmental education service, Notts Outdoors.

The county council has invested in the new facility, while Arc Partnership – a joint venture between the council and SCAPE – has overseen its development.

As well as Adventures, Mill Waters is already home to one of the country’s leading outdoor education centres for schools and young people – the Mill Adventure Base – as well as a café, boating house and other attractions.

With a diverse range of activities, the destination is set to provide unforgettable memories and boundless thrills set against a beautiful backdrop of nature – which is already a popular spot for birdwatchers.

Activities are designed to cater for adventurers of all ages (three years and above), from young children to the young at heart.

The launch of the new Adventures project forms part of the county council's commitment to improving health and wellbeing in Nottinghamshire’s communities, growing the economy, improving living standards and its tourism offer.

Councillor Tracey Taylor, the county council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “This new venue is hugely exciting for Nottinghamshire, and I was delighted to see for myself the fantastic facilities it has to offer when I and colleagues from the county council visited it recently.

“It offers an affordable and fun experience to our communities, as well as to those visitors coming to our wonderful county from outside of the area.

“Getting outdoors is great for our health and wellbeing and this venue offers young people and families the opportunity to experience action-packed adventures in the great outdoors.”

Councillor Taylor was joined on the visit to Adventures by council leader, Cllr Ben Bradley MP, council chairman, Cllr Richard Butler and Cllr Keith Girling, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management.

Cllr Girling said: “Adventures is a fantastic new addition to our tourist offering and forms part of our wider commitment to help grow our economy.

“More visitors coming to Nottinghamshire helps to attract more investment, stimulates growth, and provides more employment opportunities for local people.

“Exciting projects like Adventures are vital in helping us to meet our pledge as part of the council’s 10-year Nottinghamshire plan to strengthen businesses, create better-quality jobs and make our county somewhere people love to live, work and visit."