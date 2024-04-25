Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Known as the Nottinghamshire Observatory, it offers insight and analysis of the latest local trends to help with research, funding bids and ultimately help attract more investment to the county.

The functions include:

• A search facility for data on a wide range of themes or topic areas from economic trends to insights in health.

Nottinghamshire County Council.

• Accessing county-wide stats or specific district, ward and neighbourhood data.

• Generating high-quality charts, graphs, and maps.

Commenting on the benefits of the new site, Nottinghamshire County Councillor Keith Girling, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management, said:

“As an ambitious county, we deserve to have a comprehensive resource like this which is available to all.

“It will be a vital tool for many of us, including businesses, students, researchers and potential investors looking for data or trends.

“Having access to such detailed local insights will of course be a big help to councils, universities and other organisations when bidding for funding and grants. This is why this is more than a website. It has the potential to help generate investment.

“While this new site covers the county area of Nottinghamshire, it has been designed so that it can integrate with resources under the new Combined County Authority (Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire).

“We think it’s important that everyone has access to this type of quality data and this site certainly brings everything in one place, using consistent stats from a reliable source, which are updated regularly “

Plans for the observatory includes introducing even more local data for areas such as parishes and county electoral divisions.

One of the many organisations already benefitting from the new resource is NBV Enterprise Solutions Ltd, a business support organisation. Regional Director, Andrea Huscroft commented that the Nottinghamshire Observatory is a valuable tool for NBV when developing new services. She said:

“It offers a seamless blend of comprehensive demographic data, unparalleled ease of use, and accurate information searchable by postcode.”