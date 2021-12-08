New licence for famous Notts stately home and wedding venue Kelham Hall

Newark & Sherwood Council’s licensing panel granted the agreement to applicant The Renaissance at Kelham Hall, giving new life to the historic, listed building.

The license allows The Renaissance to host plays, boxing, live music and other performances from 11am until 2am, Thursdays to Saturdays, and until midnight for the remainder of the week.

The premises can also serve alcohol and late-night refreshments until the same time on the respective days.

Kelham Hall.

The application comes after the previous licensee, Kelham Hall Ltd, went into liquidation in June 2021.

Once a licence-holder goes bust, the new operator must apply for their own licence.

The panel heard from James McGregor, the new operations manager, who outlined plans for the venue.

He said: “The business is undergoing rebranding, restructuring, and we’re looking to attract a higher clientele to the venue.

“Moving forward we want to work with and support local residents, and in essence, this licence will support the business.

“Kelham Hall is a magnificent venue that’s been around for many years, it’s much liked and loved by local residents and, from what we understand, they want to see it thrive.”

However, the meeting heard from two residents on nearby Home Farm Close, who raised objections to certain elements of the application.

Nathan Morrell told the panel that, while wanting Kelham Hall to be successful, he had concerns with the proposed operating hours.

He said residents have previously experienced anti-social behaviour and loud noises until 2am or 3am, with guests at the hall ‘throwing glass bottles’ into his garden, parking across his drive or using the street as a ‘taxi rank’.

He said: “The licence until 2am and people being kicked out at 2.30am is just too late and I don’t understand why it has to go on until that time in the morning.

“We also want some sort of limit on the numbers. If you can have 2,250 paying guests then, as a business, you’ll want to maximise that number. We just think it’s too many people.”

Assessment

Mr McGregor said the 2,250-capacity was provided following a fire risk assessment and this number of people would not routinely attend.

Events would, he said, also not regularly run beyond midnight, adding the licence is a continuation from the previous agreement, rather than an extension.

He said: “We’re committed to working with residents to promote a positive working relationship.”

To mitigate concerns, Mr McGregor said many of the events would be pre-planned, meaning staff would know how many people are in attendance at the venue.

The hall has 250 free parking spaces available on-site and can use a large field to provide extra spaces for big events.

There would also be space in the grounds for a taxi rank, taking traffic away from streets like Home Farm Close.

And he also revealed plans to bring in controls such as temporary traffic lights to manage vehicles exiting the venue, and to work with residents to ensure their roads are not used for parking.