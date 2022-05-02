New hospital, pub homes plan and bank flats plan among latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield

Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, April 25, 2022.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

25 Glebe View, Forest Town: Two-storey side extension;

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unit 1, Portland Retail Park, Midland Way, Mansfield.

61 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Increase height of pitched roof on detached garage;

105 Mansfield Road, Warsop: Single-storey rear/side extension, first-floor rear extension and detached outbuilding with solar panels;

24 Windsor Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

Berry Hill Foods, Enterprise Road, Mansfield: Side and rear extension to existing unit;

Portland College, Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood.

125 Sherwood Street, Warsop: Detached garage and widening of an existing dropped kerb;

2 Garwick Close, Forest Town: Vehicular access and associated driveway from New Mill Lane with new dropped kerb;

38 Woodland Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

81 Mansfield Road, Warsop: Remove existing concrete garage, rebuild in brick and block.

Home extensions continue to be very popular at the moment

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

1 Meden Glen, Church Warsop: Convert garage to bedroom, increasing height, removal of conservatory and extend to same width of garage. Refused;

57 High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Demolition of existing porch, build new porch, reopen former doorway and uncover existing fireplace. Conditional permission;

82 Roman Bank, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

22 Chester Street, Mansfield: Change of use of summer house to barber shop. Conditional permission;

Former Bus Station, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield: Internally illuminated, double-faced, totem development sign. Conditional permission;

Tree Tops, Forest Hill, Mansfield: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

7 Meden Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Extend existing rear, single-storey extension to full width of rear. Conditional permission;

Units 1 and 2, Portland Retail Park, Midland Way, Mansfield: Signage to front of building, including illuminated flex face and hanging signage. Conditional permission;

102 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Removal of existing dwelling house, conversion of existing outbuilding to form garden lounge, new double garage with storage space in roof, new driveway and pavement crossing forming access to Clipstone Road West. Conditional permission.

Residential care unit

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council:

1A Hamilton Road, Sutton: First-floor side extension above garage and shed to front;

Chesterfield House, Titchfield Avenue, Sutton: Tree works;

314 Mansfield Road, Sutton: Single-storey side extension;

100 Cordy Lane, Brinsley: Change of use of two agricultural buildings to two dwellings;

89 Sutton Road, Kirkby: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions and loft conversion;

Teversal Manor, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Division of existing manor house from two dwellings into three dwellings and associated works;

Beeches Business Centre, Portland College, Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood: Change of use from business units comprising office rental space to residential care;

Land adjacent 113 Beck Lane, Sutton: Three dwellings with associated new private access;

Pasture Farm, Cow Pasture Lane, Kirkby: Tree works;

21 Westmorland Way, Jacksdale: Change of use of outbuilding to dog grooming salon;

208 Mansfield Road, Sutton: Erection of 36 dwelling houses and associated highways, drainage and landscaping infrastructure.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council:

Land west of Fisher Close, Sutton: Residential development. Conditional permission;

The Blue Bell, Mansfield Road, Sutton: Demolition of existing buildings and erection of 13 residential units comprised of five three-bedroom townhouses and an apartment block of four two-bedroom apartments and four one-bedroom apartments. Refused;

High Cliff, Park Lane, Selston: Agricultural building. Conditional permission;

Site, Fulwood Rise, Sutton: Sub-divide unit to create a seperate unit for furniture fabrication, with the erection of new mezzanine floor for office and welfare facilities. Conditional permission;

24 Franderground Drive, Kirkby: Garden cabin. Conditional permission;

83 Huthwaite Road, Sutton: Single-storey front and two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

17 Chancery Close, Sutton: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

69 Annesley Lane, Selston: Detached double garage. Conditional permission;

24 Sywell Close, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension and extension to front porch. Conditional permission;

57 Common Road, Huthwaite: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

49 Kirkby Folly Road, Sutton: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

137-139 Kirkby Road, Sutton: Extension of existing canopy to front elevation of retail fish and chip takeaway. Conditional permission;

Barclays Bank, 3 Low Street, Sutton: Change of use of first and second floors from bank to four self-contained flats. Prior approval not required;

107 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Tree works. Withdrawn;

78 Station Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval refused;

Lynwood, Dovedale Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required.

Green light for beer garden

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

Land adjacent to 17 Hawthornes Avenue, South Normanton: Two-storey dwelling;

Unit 7, Portland Drive, Shirebrook: Factory extension to current buildings, for use as storage with light manufacture;

Banks Farm, Newton Road, Tibshelf: Change of use of old silage pit from agriculture to a mix of agriculture, forestry, horticulture and firewood and storage of equipment;

81 Corn Close, South Normanton: Two-storey extension to front;

Ashbourne Court, Ashbourne Street, Shirebrook: Erection of a 1.2-metres-high metal hoop-topped fence.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council:

Former Stainsby Centre and Baden Powell Scouts Centre, Hawking Lane, Stainsby: Tree works. Approved;

79 Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Two-storey side extension with room in the roof, single-storey rear and front extension, porch, and demolition of existing detached garage. Conditional permission;

The Mill Cottage, Hodmire Lane, Ault Hucknall: Replacement of two flat roofs with pitched roofs to bedroom and entrance hall. Conditional permission;

202 Langwith Road, Langwith Junction: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

48 King Street, Pinxton: Detached bungalow, with associated off-street parking and garden areas. Conditional permission;

The Old Barn, 2 Highfield Close, Palterton: Tree works. Approved;

47 Wharf Road, Pinxton: Change of use from a residential garden to beer garden and erection of a smoking shed/covered area. Conditional permission;

Land adjacent 8 Bramley Road, Bramley Vale: Two pairs of semi-detached dwellings. Conditional permission.

Farm shop plan withdrawn

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council:

3A Kirkby Road, Ravenshead: Safe removal of weeping spruce tree to ground level. Approved;

Abbey Fields Farm, Station Avenue, Newstead: Agricultural building for machinery, straw and general storage. Prior approval not required;

32A Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Retention of front boundary wall, railings and gates and gate pillars. Conditional permission;

Ravenshead Farm Shop, 131 Main Road, Ravenshead: Rear extension to existing farm shop, following removal of existing timber store shed. Withdrawn.

Hospital backed

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council:

6 Trail View, Farnsfield: Rear extension;

Land off Fir View, Ollerton: Demolition of nine garages and providing additional five parking spaces for residents along with curtilage parking for numbers 3,4 and 5 Fir View, and erection of a proposed dwelling;

1 Church View, Ollerton: Erection of fence and brick pillars to existing boundary wall;

Church Close, Church Hill, Bilsthorpe​​​​​​​: Installation of solar panels to pitched roof.

34 Stuart Avenue, Boughton: Double-storey side extension.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council:

Sycamore Corner, Potter Lane, Wellow: Tree works.​​​​​​​ Approved;

Marylyn, Central Avenue, Walesby: Dwelling.​​​​​​​ Approved;

Hall Farm, Main Street, Farnsfield: Fell two leylandii trees.​​​​​​​ Approved;

4 The Paddock, Newark Road, Ollerton: Replacement of existing static caravan with new dwelling. Refused;

Rufford Forest Farm, Centenary Avenue, Rufford: Siting of a permanent portable cabin for use as farm office.​​​​​​​ Approved;

15 The Hollies, Rainworth: Front, side and rear extensions and raising of roof.​​​​​​​ Approved;

32 Goldcrest Avenue, Rainworth: Conservatory.​​​​​​​ Approved;