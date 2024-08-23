Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover Ashfield has today launched its new visitor-focused website thanks to funding from Ashfield District Council.

The new look website will soon be residents and visitors go to place to find out what’s happening, places to visit and the hidden gems in Ashfield. Visitors to Ashfield, and residents alike, will find plenty to keep them occupied with an interactive map highlighting walking and cycling routes, visitor attractions, and cultural points of interest.

The website also features updates on the Council’s regeneration projects, news articles, and stories of the colourful characters and events from the District’s history in Ashfield stories. The website can be found at www.discoverashfield.co.uk

The website was funded as one of 16 transformational projects from Ashfield District Council’s Towns Deal to help drive the visitor economy in the area.

A new website for Discover Ashfield has been launched

Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Lead Member for Growth, Regeneration, and Local Planning, said “The new Discover Ashfield website is a great tool for visitors to use, as well as residents, to help them explore everything that Ashfield has to offer, whether it’s for a day out or just a couple of hours. The new features on the website will help put the District on the map as a fantastic place to live, work, visit, and play.”

Discover Ashfield is Ashfield’s place marketing brand made up of representatives and leaders from local businesses, the education sector, community organisations, Councillors, and Ashfield District Council. This independent board of members work together to apply for funding, make decisions with the Council, and champion Ashfield as a great place to start a business, buy a home, educate children, find a career, and enjoy as a visitor or resident.