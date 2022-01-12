New CCTV at Mansfield crematorium to prevent vandalism and theft

The cameras will provide 24-hour coverage of the Derby Road site.

It comes as Mansfield Council looks to provide a ‘deterrent’ for nuisance and crime in the crematorium, and says the new cameras will support both public and staff safety on-site.

The authority approved introducing the cameras during a non-key decision last week.

The entrance to Mansfield Crematorium, Derby Road.

A report into the decision states the council put received three separate quotes for delivering the camera system.

The authority selected the cheapest quote, from company 3H, which quoted the council £15,541 excluding VAT – meaning the project will cost a total of just shy of £18,650.

The report states the cameras will take between one and two weeks to be installed, with work to be conducted on both weekends and weekdays.

Cameras at the crematorium will eventually be linked up to the council’s CCTV system operated out of the Civic Centre, which is council-controlled and monitors numerous parts of the district.

The report said: “CCTV will provide 24-hour recording, 365 days per year for the purpose of crime prevention and public and staff safety.

“Images will be stored for 31 days and comply with the Information Commissioner’s Office. CCTV will provide a deterrent and help with financial losses through vandalism and theft.

“The new CCTV system will be future-proof and will be linked into town centre control at a later date for the monitoring of the cameras, 24 hours per day and 365 days per year to give extra security to property, service users and staff.”