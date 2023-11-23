New car park now open at King's Mill Reservoir

The new 136-space car park at King's Mill Reservoir is now open and ready to welcome the first visitors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of Ashfield District Council’s £62.6million Towns Deal, the Council is building a new boathouse with restaurant and function space at King's Mill Reservoir. The car park has been created on former wasteland, to accommodate the increased visitors to the site and to the new leisure building, once it is open.

The building works on the new facility are progressing well with the external walls now visible. Construction started on site five months ago and is on track to open late 2024. The building will house modern, accessible changing facilities for water sports, a meeting/training room, and on the first floor a restaurant and function space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Native hedging and trees will be planted on the car park to increase the biodiversity on site and a permeable surface has been used to mitigate flooding impacts.

Tom Hollands, Lindum, Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Cllr Matthew Relf, and Jay Mallia, Lindum

Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Lead for Regeneration, Growth, and Local Planning said “The expanded car park is an excellent addition that will allow even more people to enjoy visiting King's Mill Reservoir. We want everyone to be able to access the great facilities here and the new building and car park will open this opportunity up for more people, not just in the local area but for those further afield, marking Ashfield as a destination for visitors from around Nottinghamshire and beyond.”

This project is just one of 16 being funded by Ashfield District Council’s £62.6million Towns Deal, which will regenerate Ashfield.