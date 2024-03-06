More than two thirds of electric blankets have potential to cause deadly housefires

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents across the county were offered the free safety tests as part of a winter safety and cost of living initiative by Nottinghamshire County Council’s Trading Standards team, in partnership with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. In 2022/23, electric blankets caused three fires in Nottinghamshire, which sadly resulted in two fatalities.

All the blankets that failed safety tests were exchanged for free, for new electric blankets that meet current safety standards. The unsafe blankets failed testing for a variety of reasons, including their age, worn fabric, faulty controllers, scorch marks from overheating, dangerous wiring and damaged heating elements. Many of the blankets that were brought in for testing had un-sleeved plugs, which means they were at least 36 years old, as it has been a legal requirement since 1987 for all plugs supplied to be sleeved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worryingly, one of the blankets that was found to be unsafe was just a year old. The owner had purchased it from an online selling platform. The plug that was attached to it did not comply with UK laws and the blanket had prominent scorch marks on it, however the owner had been unaware of these and was shocked to discover she had been sleeping on a dangerous blanket.

Exposed wires on the plug of an unsafe electric blanket

To stop a faulty electric blanket from causing a house fire, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Trading Standards team advises residents to check them regularly. If the electric blanket (or its flex) shows any of these ten danger signs it needs to be checked by a qualified electrician or replaced:

Scorch marks Fraying fabric Exposed elements Creasing or folding Soiling Damp patches Tie tapes damaged or missing Worn flex Loose connections An old BEAB safety mark (a round symbol) – this means it is more than ten years old.

Even without any of these warning signs, it is recommended that electric blankets are replaced every ten years.

Trading Standards officers were also on hand at the testing events to give attendees advice on other relevant issues such as scams, doorstep crime and Age UK’s Warm and Well programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the safety testing events, residents were also offered the opportunity to book a home visit, also known as a Safe and Well visit, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Concerningly, 35% of people who requested a Safe and Well visit admitted to having inadequate or no smoke or fire protection in their property. This figure is 15% over the national average and the number could rise further once the visits have been completed.

Councillor Scott Carlton, Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We know electric blankets are a popular way for people to keep warm at night in the winter months, however they have the potential to cause deadly housefires if they become damaged through wear and tear.

“It is alarming to hear that so many unsafe blankets were being used across the county, so I am relieved we were able to replace them and keep their owners safe. It is not worth the risk of using an older blanket which may be unsafe, so we encourage people to get them checked regularly and buy a new one after ten years of use.”

Dan Palmer, Prevention Group Manager at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Electric blankets can be a great, cost-effective way to keep warm and cosy, especially during the winter months, but this doesn’t shy away from the fact that they can become a fire hazard within the home very quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have recently attended fires that have been caused by a fault in an electric blanket, with one fire in Mansfield leaving the occupier with minor burns.

“Before using your electric blanket, we ask that you take a few minutes to check it is safe to be used. You should replace your blanket if there is any damage to the wires, or they are poking through the fabric. Always unplug your blanket before you get into bed, and store them flat, rolled up or loosely folded to prevent damage. Finally, always replace your blanket every 10 years.

“Thank you to Nottinghamshire County Council for working in partnership with us on this initiative – hopefully our efforts will continue to create safer communities around Nottinghamshire.”

Nottinghamshire residents are also advised to avoid buying a second-hand electric blanket and to make sure that any blanket they purchase displays the British or European standard and a safety certification mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The County Council’s Trading Standards team is now working with care agencies across Nottinghamshire to offer their staff training in electric blanket safety, so they can look out for potential issues in the blankets their patients use.